Lindsay Wagner driven by need to tell stories in ‘Christmas on the Ranch’ and life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (OPINION) — One of the first lines for Lindsay Wagner’s character in the holiday film “Christmas at the Ranch” is “you don’t retire from what you love.”

The dialogue concerns how as the owner of a struggling ranch, her character must deal with whether to keep fighting for the land she loves or sell it. The 72-year-old Wagner has been acting professionally for 50 years and shows no sign of stopping. Just like her character, she’s not ready to retire from what she loves doing.

“I didn’t write that line but that is the philosophy I live by,” Wagner says. “I continue to work and I love it. With my career I focused on movies because I could pretty much do anything I wanted.

“What I loved was doing films that had some kind of social relevance to what was going on in the world. Being able to explore an aspect of that. That is what I enjoyed even more than acting.”

Her latest work can be seen in the LGBTQ+ holiday filmthat will be available through Video on Demand starting Dec. 1 on TelloFilms.com. The online network tells stories featuring and about lesbian/queer women.

The common thread through Wagner’s film work over the years has been how people were able to transcend their circumstances rather than just surviving them. She loves characters who reinforce the idea that we are all much more than we realize.

She found that with “Christmas at the Ranch.” Wagner’s character – known simply as Meemaw – raised her granddaughter, Haley (Laur Allen), after the death of her parents. Haley has become an urban power broker Haley who hasn’t been back to her family’s Nashville ranch in years. She is summoned by her brother, Charles (Archie Kao), in a last-ditch effort to save their beloved land from the bank.

Haley must deal with the financial dilemma while facing her own feelings about a ranch hand, Kate (Amanda Righetti). She must save the day and her own heart.

Wagner’s long list of acting credits include the films “Stranger in My Bed,” “This Child Is Mine,” “Evil in Clear River” and “A Message from Holly.” But, she’s best known for playing Jamie Sommers on “The Bionic Woman” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.” That role was one of TV’s first strong female leads.

“I tried to communicate to people through stories that we are so much more than we realize as human beings,” Wagner says. “In the ‘Bionic Woman’ we tried to do that. And with ‘The Bionic Woman,’ I worked very closely with the writers to not just have her win each week because she is stronger.

“The physical prowess was a metaphor for the internal strength. That was always my goal with ‘The Bionic Woman.’”

Wagner laughs and adds that the trick was figuring out how to get across that message in an espionage story.

There are no plans for Wagner to retire from acting but as she got older, Wagner became more selective regarding the jobs she was willing to tackle. But, her desire to motivate people never lessened and she found herself spending more time doing workshops and retreats. That gave her a chance to work directly with people to talk about the philosophies she had been relating through acting roles.

“I almost became a health practitioner,” Wagner says. “For 15 years I ran courses called ‘Quiet the Mind and Open the Heart.’ It was about learning to understand and what to do about the concept – for me – that the experience of any life circumstance is a function of our perception of it and not the thing itself.

“That was my own mantra and how I got myself through a lot of things.”

Wagner found great satisfaction in being able to help others. At the same time, she never fully gave up acting. When she decided to return to acting, Wagner found a very changed world. The networks had all but given up on making the TV movies she loved to do.

A more mature Wagner also saw that television was getting more and more sensational. Finding the kind of roles she wanted to play became more and more difficult. She also had to face a world where she had gotten older but the leads in movies tended to be much younger.

“It wasn’t that there wasn’t a place for me to act as an older woman but the acting was not my primary passion. Telling stories has always been my primary passion,” Wagner says.

That was why she was so happy with “Christmas at the Ranch.” Wagner explains that the main focus is the very sweet of the two young women but she gets to play a character who shows a great strength of character and devotion. It’s another teaching moment for Wagner.