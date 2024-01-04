This is a very quiet week for new DVD and Blu-ray releases. One of the offerings does feature an Oscar-worthy work By Paul Giamatti.

“The Holdovers” Grade B+: This is director Alexander Payne’s eighth film, but he has already shown a storytelling brilliance that usually comes with far more years of experience. He not only understands the beauty that can come from quiet character development but also embraces the fringe elements that help elevate a movie to a far superior place.

The basic idea of “The Holdovers” resonates with the kind of academia tone done so well with “The Paper Chase.” Part of that comes from Payne’s production being set in the same time period as “The Paper Chase” but the main cinematic synaptic connection is the relationship between students and the instructors. What should be a very divided world slowly melts away to show the vast similarities.

Playing the teacher in this film is Paul Giamatti. The gruff character who hides a good heart is a performance worthy of Academy Award attention.

Payne’s films have consistently used fascinating people in interesting locations to tell compelling stories. There are no big stunts but the emotional impact of the characters crashing together creates quality productions.

“Condition of Return” Grade B-: AnnaLynne McCord has come a long way since being cast in a 2006 episode of “The O.C.” as “The Hot Girl.” That role came down to looks but these days, McCord is being cast in roles that require strong acting skills.

Her latest work, “Condition of Return,” has McCord playing a deeply religious woman who walks into a church and kills 13 people. She is ready to take whatever punishment the law will give her but before the trial can proceed, she must be determined to be mentally fit.

Enter Dr. Donald Thomas (Dean Cain) who must make the assessment while dealing with his own problems.

Taking on the role of Eve Sullivan presented McCord with the most textured and complicated role she has ever faced. Her character goes from a loving schoolteacher to a prison inmate and then to a person who strikes a deal with the devil. The journey is filled with deep emotional moments.

The story has some problems, but McCord gives the new release a solid acting core.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Jan. 2

