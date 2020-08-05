Lifetime will broadcast ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

(KGET) — Kiki Doe had always planned to remain anonymous during her lawsuit regarding how she had been pulled in by the alleged sex trafficking of young girls by Jeffrey Epstein. Her connection to Epstein resulted in so much shame and humiliation that it resulted in a nervous breakdown.

Eventually, she decided to go public with her story. That is why she and Rachel Kay Benavidez are two of eight survivors who are featured in the Lifetime two-night event, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.” It will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and 9 p.m. Aug. 10. The telecast falls on the anniversary of the disgraced financier’s death while in police custody.

Doe says, “In time, with some of the things that I did publicly, when I decided to share my story publicly. It’s always a little bit more empowering every time you do it. I mean, it’s nerve-wracking to say the least. Imagine having to sort of re-invite this trauma, this experience into your life every time that you relive – or retell the story, you’re kind of reliving it.

“So, it’s very re-traumatizing to tell your story. And then on top of that, you’re going into a strange place that you’ve never been with people you’ve never met, and you’re sharing some of the most intimate trauma experiences of your life, that continue to affect you. “

The process of finding survivors who would go on camera to talk about what happened to them was a long process. Director/writer Ricki Stern started right after Epstein’s death talking with Lifetime officials and then to the lawyers for some of the survivors.

Stern always knew that Doe and Benavidez needed to be part of the production. And, it was equally important the women knew their stories would be treated with the deepest of respect.

“It was really important that we spoke to Kiki and Rachel and said to them, ‘This is going to be different than a news piece. We really want to spend time with you and have your story portrayed in your own words,’” Stern says. “There’s so much strength in these women’s stories, in their history, to understand where they come from and where they are today is so powerful.

“That was something that we wanted to make sure that the series portrayed. And Lifetime is, of course, the perfect place for this series because they really value and they spotlight the women’s voices. And so, it was a lengthy process.”

Benavides found telling her story for the program to be a good experience because she never felt pressured. She credits the team behind the production for being respectful of her boundaries.

“The actual filming, the actual prep, the actual aftermath, the emotional roller coasters that I went through, pre- and post-filming was a bit brutal,” Benavides says. “It’s a hard thing to do to have to go on television and be vulnerable and tell your story. And to try to eloquently do that is really hard.”

The story of Epstein continues to unfold in such a way that the producers were working on the program until a week before the days the two-part show will be broadcast. The arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest has made the producers confident there will be at least one more chapter in their story.

Brittany Henderson, a survivor lawyer, calls the arrest of Maxwell a very important moment for her clients.

“That experience in the terms of Rachel, she personally had an experience with Ghislaine Maxwell. But even our clients who didn’t personally know Ghislaine Maxwell still felt this huge sense of justice that our justice system is still paying attention to them, they still care, and there’s still justice that can be brought to the survivors, even in the death of Jeffrey Epstein,” Henderson says.

For now, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” will be a two-night event. But, Lifetime will not only show the two-part special but the cable channel has partnered with Rise to run a special public service announcement during the airings of the documentary to encourage other survivors to use their voice to RISE UP and help establish Survivors Bills of Rights in their states. Lifetime will also run a PSA from RAINN to provide hotline resources for those in need.