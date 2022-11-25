Some very familiar faces to television watchers are starring in a pair of Lifetime holiday movies scheduled to air Nov. 26 and 27. “Cheers” and “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer shows his holiday spirit with “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve.” For “A Christmas Spark,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando are reunited for their holiday offering.

“The 12 Days of Christmas Eve,” 8 p.m. Nov. 26

Kelsey Grammer got an immediate positive reaction when his production company pitched the idea for “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve” to Lifetime. They loved the idea of successful businessman Brian Conway (Kelsey Grammer) dealing with how he is better with work than family. He’s divorced and his relationship with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) is strained.

After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas.

His first thought to play the daughter was his own daughter but Kelsey Grammer wasn’t sure if she would be willing to take on the role. She jumped at the chance.

“The idea of getting to play my dad’s daughter in a film has always been a dream of mine,” Spencer Grammer says. “Also, getting to do a holiday movie together was really special and unique.

“It is the first holiday movie that I have ever done and hopefully I will do many more.”

She knows there is a lot of pressure making holiday movies because they are so beloved. Any concerns Spencer Grammer had before production started were calmed by what she found to be a fun and heart-warming story along with getting to work with her father.

There was never any question that Kelsey Grammer would be the father with Christmas issues in the movie. He embraced the idea of taking on the role that was a bit of “Groundhog’s Day” and Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” so deeply – added to the fact he was working with his daughter – that there was little preparation needed once the cable channel agreed to make the film.

One of the elements that Kelsey Grammer understood too well was how his character had allowed his business success to take him away from his family. Although father and daughter were inseparable when she was very young, that changed.

“Success and divorce courts and all sorts of nonsense invades your life and this precious bond I had with my little girl was torn apart by things that happened,” Kelsey Grammer says.

Spencer Grammer stresses that her father was always part of her life but divorce ends up making children exist in two different worlds. That life has given her a great understanding of what it means to balance family and work she uses with her own children.

And now, father and daughter have the gift of being able to work together in a holiday film.

“A Christmas Spark,” 8 p.m. Nov. 27

It has been 24 years since Jane Seymour and Joe Lando starred together on the “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” series. Their efforts to find a project that would reunite them had failed until the Lifetime holiday movie, “A Christmas Spark,” came along.

Even when Seymour pitched Lando the idea, he was not quite certain if they had actually found the right vehicle.

“She said something about me playing Father Christmas and I didn’t quite understand that part,” Lando says. “Then when I read the script, there was a certain amount of singing and dancing in it that I was worried about. But, I said OK.

“It meant going out on the limb of embarrassment but Jane was going to be there.”

The project that brings the pair together has Seymour playing the recently widowed Molly, a woman who has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. When she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas, she reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town’s most eligible bachelor.

A few changes were made to the script to address Lando’s singing and dancing fears. He still ends up singing and dancing in the holiday film but not as much as originally planned.

Seymour says working again with Lando was easy.

“We have done the homework over and over and over again,” Seymour adds. “It was absolute magic.”

Seymour and Lando made 149 episodes of “Dr. Quinn” in the ‘90s plus several movies featuring their characters. They would both be willing to do another “Dr. Quinn” project as long as a film or series kept the heart of the original production but moves the story ahead.