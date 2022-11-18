You might not have noticed it but there are more holiday movies being broadcast by the network, cable and streaming services than there are items on a 6-year-old’s list to Santa Claus. There are at least 200 movies airing through the end of December in the genre.

Lifetime offers two new movies to get you into the holiday spirit with “Country Christmas Harmony” airing at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and “Santa Bootcamp” that is scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 19.

A long holiday tradition continues with “Santa Bootcamp” as it was directed by Melissa Joan Hart who has become as much of a constant with this film genre at this time of year as a couple’s “meet cute” and holiday hijinks in those productions.

Hart knows her new film is one of a long list of holiday movies available to viewers. She knew it was her job to find ways to make her offering have more draw than the others. One big way was casting the legendary Rita Moreno.

Hart adds, “It starts with the bare bones of making a good movie. The script has to have a great story, a great character arch and a great arch in itself.

“You can take Christmas out of any movie or you can put it in any movie. But in a case like this, you have to have a happy ending. The formula really is happy ending, romance and, in this case, we infused this film with more comedy.”

What Hart has created is the story of event planner Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney) who is hired by mall magnate Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy) to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors. Strauss finds herself being sent to Santa Bootcamp to find the perfect Santa and the inspiration she will need to make the evening a success.

She meets Belle (Rita Moreno), the boot camp’s drill sergeant with a heart of gold who helps Emily rediscover the magic of Christmas and find romance along the way.

The challenge for Moreno was to play against stereotypes with her character.

“When you are playing someone named Mrs. Claus you suddenly get this image of a little, rotund, cute lady who says cute things,” Moreno says. “The challenge is to not do that because you have seen that so many times.

“So thanks to Melissa who knows that I am a very mischievous person, she allowed me to give the character some sauce.”

Hart praises Moreno for finding the right balance between making sure her character came across as likable while still being the kind of “firecracker” who can whip a group into holiday shape.

The holidays take on a different sound with “Country Christmas Harmony.” Before Chrissy Kessler’s (Brooke Elliott) rise to fame, the country music superstar was just a small-town girl with dreams of the big time. Now, with her record sales on a rapid decline, Chrissy is forced to return to the hometown she left behind to perform a live Christmas concert. Joining her on the journey is her longtime supportive assistant Eugene (Danny Pintauro).

Luke Covington’s (Brandon Quinn) quiet life is suddenly disrupted when he runs into Chrissy, his ex-girlfriend and former country music duo partner, who disappeared to pursue her solo career all those years ago. A rainstorm forces the ex-sweethearts to seek shelter in Luke’s ranch home where the two realize that the only way they’ll survive the holidays is with the other’s help.

Elliott – who has toured with Broadway companies and starred in the cable series “Drop Dead Diva” – was attracted to the film for a variety of reasons.

“The music really attracted me to it because I had not sung in the TV world in a very long time,” Elliott says. “I really liked the story. I thought it was really great and how poignant it could be for Chrissy who is up against people who are calling the shots for her.

“I like that it was a story about finding your own authenticity again.”

The motivation for Quinn was very different. He loved the idea of getting to work with Elliott but the main reason he did the movie was to face his fears. He has always had a phobia in terms of singing in front of people and he knew this role would require him to do that.

He was happy he took on the challenge because Quinn found making “Country Christmas Harmony” to be one of the best experiences of his acting career. His previous acting work includes “Sweet Magnolias” and “The Fosters.”

Upcoming holiday films for Lifetime include “A Show-Stopping Christmas” on Nov. 20, “Baking All the Way” on Nov. 24 and “Steppin’ Into the Holidays” on Nov. 25.