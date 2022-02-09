Liam Neeson takes on familiar role in ‘Blacklight’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (OPINION) — If anyone other than Liam Neeson was starring in the new action movie “Blacklight” it would be dismissed as being pedestrian, implausible and passé. Neeson was so good in “Taken” that he has earned a cinema hall pass for each and every production since then that mimics that production. And, he has been in several.

In “Blacklight” (a truly stupid name for a movie), Neeson plays worn-down veteran government fixer Travis Block. In other words, he’s a man who has a special set of skills that make him dangerous to the bad guys of the world.

The constant travels around the globe to save the day – a way for Block to atone for his own sins – has become tougher because of his granddaughter. She adores him but knows grandpa may be gone for long periods of time.

To be fair, grandpa isn’t always present when he is not on a mission. His tendency to think more about the job than his family has made his daughter lose faith in him. As if there needed to be another reminder of “Taken,” his daughter in “Blacklight” could very easily be the one played by Maggie Grace in “Taken.”

The latest mission to distract Block has him being assigned by the head of the FBI, Gabriel Robinson (Aidan Quinn), to stop a rogue agent who wants to reveal government secrets to Mira Jones (Emmy Raver-Lampman), a journalist who is willing to do anything to fight for the truth.

Director Mark Williams showed great savvy in the way he has folded the 69-year-old Neeson into another action movie. Neeson still gets to be in a few fights but the majority of the mission is paced at a slower speed than what has become the norm.

It starts with the opening scene where Block must save an agent who has been undercover for two years. She is about to be killed by a mob when Block rolls in to help. Instead of a shootout, he uses a few well placed explosives to finish the mission. It’s a less physical way to save the day.

Williams has also filled the movie with long family moments such as a trip to a local pizza parlor. Father and daughter keep pounding the point that as a grandfather, he lacks focus. The scene is five times longer than necessary.

The only thing that makes it tolerable is Neeson. He finds a real truth in the moment trying to deal with the two worlds that are tearing him apart. The scenes are similar to conversations Neeson’s character in “Taken” had with his ex-wife (Famke Janssen). It worked then and holds up now.

Even the villain of “Blacklight” takes on the same overly dramatic nefarious tone that made the Albanians such perfect villains in “Taken.” Williams has Quinn do everything he can as the FBI boss to show off his dark side in a move to make sure the audience knows that Block is an honorable man who has had to lower himself into a dishonorable world.

Williams takes very familiar elements and plays them out in a painfully predictable way. The movie could have used a few twists and turns but Williams and writer Nick May showed no interest in going past the familiar format of lone good guy trying to survive a swamp of evil.

Neeson has done all of this before. In “The Marksman” he was a good man having to face a killer cartel. “The Ice Road” had Neeson playing a truck driver but he had to be the hero that saves the day when trucks are threatened. Even when he plays a bad guy – as in “Honest Thief” (also directed by Williams) – he must assume the role of hero to deal with more corrupt FBI agents.

He’s played so many variations on the “Taken” role it has become a second acting skin for him. What that means is either you go with the idea that this is familiar territory made enjoyable by Neeson or reject it as being the same old thing. At least with “Blacklight,” Neeson gets the benefit of the doubt one more time.

“Blacklight” opens in theaters on Feb. 11.

Movie review

Blacklight

2 1/2 stars

Cast: Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Director: Mark Williams

Rated: PG-13 for violence, language

Running time: 105 minutes.