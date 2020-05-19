Lena Hall sings praises for ‘Snowpiercer’ role

(KGET) — The new TNT series “Snowpiercer” – based on the 2013 Bong Joon Ho film of the same name – had a little trouble getting on track. But, the series finally debuted on May 17 to 3.3 million viewers.

Star Lena Hall benefited from the delay as the Tony winner ended up playing a completely different character from the one for which she was originally cast. Her character of Miss Audrey, the Madame of the Night Car, not only gives her the chance to act but she will be singing in several episodes including the 9 p.m. episode being broadcast May 24 where her character debuts.

If you missed the first episode, it will repeat at 8 p.m. May 24.

“When the show was retooled, they looked at what I did and basically built this role using my strengths for me,” Hall says. “Singing for me is definitely my comfort zone and that was a nice way to get comfortable in front of the camera a little more.”

Just like the film, the cable series deals with a group of survivors in a frozen, post-apocalyptic world who live on a 1001-car train that continuously circles through the snowy wasteland. Originally planned to be a haven for the rich and famous, the rear end of the train houses the poor who fought their way on board before the endless train ride began.

The series – set in 2021 – looks at topics of class differences, politics, immigration detention, the will to survive and environmental science. The big difference between the film and the TV series is the introduction of a murder mystery that falls to a former homicide detective (Daveed Diggs) who is brought from the back of the train into the more opulent world.

Hall’s character plays a major role in helping those on the train maintain some form of sanity.

“She is certainly made her mark by hustling and using her strengths to get ahead in this world, meaning her singing and her sex appeal” Hall says. “She’s very mysterious and sort of an empathy who has a really deep understanding for what other people are feeling.

“She uses that to help others but also to her advantage. She’s someone people go to in order to feel better and so she’s kind of a healer in an interesting way. We also wanted her to have this futuristic/retro kind of vibe.”

The fact that Miss Audrey knows the secrets of almost everyone on the train makes her both one of the most powerful and dangerous of the passengers. Hall points out that Miss Audrey is “an important commodity.”

What the team behind “Snowpiercer” saw in Hall that resulted in the creation of the character of Miss Audrey was the long career as an actress, singer and songwriter. Hall originated the role of Nicola in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway and won her Tony for playing Yitzhak in the 2014 revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Other Broadway credits include “Dracula, the Musical, “Cats,” “Tarzan, the Musical” and “42nd St.” She appeared in the films “The Graduates,” “Sex and the City,” “Born from the Foot” and “Becks.”

Hall was ready for any role the “Snowpiercer” team threw at her because she had seen the original movie and read all of the books on which the movie was based. She knew that there would be changes made for the series but Hall wanted to make sure she had a full understanding of the world in which the characters lived. Then she could concentrate on make her performance fit the project as neatly as possible.

“They could pull a lot from the graphic novels and I wanted to have an idea of where the series possibly could go,” Hall says. “That was really helpful because it opens up a lot of possibilities and opportunities for growth for the character.

“When we first started this, the idea of the character was still forming. By the end of season one and all through season two, we have really nailed her down and brought out those characteristics that we love about her even more.

“I am curious to see how audiences relate to her.”

Taking on a character for a television series that will run for at least two seasons is a big change for Hall. She’s been able to watch the character grow and face major changes with each episode. Stage actors can only make subtle changes in their character as the play remains the same with each performance.

The growth Hall is getting with “Snowpiercer” is pleasing because of how the production delay resulted in her getting to play a character that feels so comfortable and interesting to the California native.