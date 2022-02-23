‘Law & Order’ returns to break tie for number of episodes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Law & Order” was tied for third place with “Gunsmoke” on the list of longest running primetime live-action television series when it ended in 2010. There had been 456 episodes over 20 years of stories that combined the work of the police with the district attorney’s office.

The tie is about to be broken.

A 21st season of “Law & Order” begins at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 on NBC. Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi star.

Efforts were made to keep “Law & Order” going after the 20th season ended but the end came anyway. Series creator Dick Wolf never really gave up on the idea of new episodes and has talked about bringing it back for years.

It seems one of the big keys to more episodes of “Law & Order” hinged on Sam Waterson who appeared in 370 episodes of the crime drama during the original run.

In a statement regarding the return, Wolf says, “In 1990, Brandon Tartikoff had a belief in the viability of ‘Law & Order.’ When Sam Waterston joined the show in 1994, the ratings grew and the show earned the Emmy Award in 1997. For the next 16 years, Sam was the face of the show. As you know, we were abruptly cancelled in 2010 and for 11 years it was my dream that one day the show would return and break the 20-season tie with ‘Gunsmoke.’ The talks with Universal and NBC, which were ongoing for the past seven years, heated up in 2020.”

The first call Wolf made was to Waterson. The call didn’t surprise Waterson because he had heard Wolf talking for years about bringing the show back.

Waterston credits Wolf’s determination and a large following of viewers with giving “Law & Order” a second life.

“One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination and his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place,” Waterson says. “The other reason that we’re coming back, though, I think is because we stopped making the shows, but the audience never stopped watching them.

“So the audience’s persistent appetite for ‘Law & Order’ is a major reason why we’re back. So thanks to them.”

Waterson will not be the only familiar face on the series. Long before he found great success with the comedy “blackish,” Anderson played Detective Kevin Bernard on “Law & Order.” He started with the series in 2008 and was there until the end of the original run.

It felt like no time had passed for Anderson in returning to the character.

“Actually, I called Dick once I found out the show was coming back, and he was excited to hear from me, to hear that I would be interested in doing it,” Anderson says. “And returning to the streets of New York, returning to our sound stages and that squad room and donning that badge – Badge No. 1901 – was just, like, sitting in a well-worn saddle.

“It gripped you just right and was comfortable. So it was fairly easy for me.”

Anderson jokes that the most difficult part of getting back to work on “Law & Order” was working with someone like Jeffrey Donovan. It was Jeremy Sisto who played the partner to Anderson’s character back in 2008. There was no reunion for “Law & Order” as Sisto is starring on another of the many Wolf projects, “FBI.”

So it fell to Donovan to play Det. Frank Cosgrove in the 21st season of the NBC drama “Law & Order.” Donovan is best known for his leading work as former CIA operative Michael Westen on the Emmy Award-nominated USA series “Burn Notice” for seven seasons.

Donovan jumped at the opportunity to be part of the “Law & Order” world.

“It’s no secret, I am actually the biggest fan of this show, of this cast. I’ve watched almost every episode. I watched it when I was a college student at NYU in the ‘90s, and my dream was always to be a guest star on it,” Donovan says. “And I was always envious of all of my friends who were getting

on, and now I’m walking on the hallowed grounds of the squad room with Camryn and Anthony. It’s just a dream come true.”

The Camryn that Donovan is referring to is Camryn Manheim who will be playing Lt. Kate Dixon. Her credits range from Emmy Award-winning efforts on “The Practice” to “Will & Grace.” Her first job out of NYU was on an episode of

“Law & Order” in 1991 and she would appear as different characters in two more episodes.

“This is a huge full circle for me to come back and play Kate Dixon. I do want to say that everything has been updated and very current in terms of story line except for the precinct,” Manheim says. “It is still that same old precinct. Nothing is updated. I mean, the phones are still from Edison’s time.

“So it just feels like you are home.“