Laurence Fishburne has found success in films with “The Matrix” series and on television with programs such as “black-ish.” Unlike so many other actors, Fishburne had not been able to find equal accomplishments in the comic book- inspired entertainment world.

This was something he wanted to correct because the Georgia native grew up a huge fan of comic books. Fishburne finally met with executives with Marvel Comics to discuss how he could become part of the genre.

They told Fishburne the comic book “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” was available. The comic – launched in 2015 – features a young girl who has a mental link with a dinosaur.

“And I was like, wow, this is perfect for our time and for what’s going on right now. So the opportunity to jump into the animation space for me was a welcome one,” Fishburne says. “Just the opportunity to do something like this that we haven’t seen a hero like Lunella Lafayette before, I think it’s time we did.”

The first season of the animated “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” debuts at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 on Disney Channel and then will be available on the streaming service of Disney+ starting Feb. 15. A second season has already been ordered.

The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore), whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. Equipped with Devil’s fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

In addition to White and Fred Tatasciore, the voice cast includes: Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Fishburne has a long list of on-screen credits and is the executive producer of “Moon Girl” but he was not going to miss the opportunity to be one of the voice actors in the series.

“It was kind of an interesting process trying to figure it out. I wanted to make sure that I was having fun, that it wasn’t just sort of me doing a voice that people kind of recognize as I have been working so long, my voice is quite recognizable,” Fishburne says. “So, for me, it was really just about how do I have fun? How do I make this lighter than perhaps the stuff that I’m known for in movies and what-have-you?”

Fishburne is new to the voice acting world but he is working with one of the biggest names in the field with Tatasciore. He has amassed more than 900 acting credits since starting work as a voice actor more than 40 years ago.

Having voiced so many roles does come with a slight problem. Tatasciore has to make sure that each voice is as distinct as possible. In the case of speaking for Devil Dinosaur, Tatasciore had to make sure that his past voice work as the grumbling Hulk or Solomon Grundy didn’t slip into the performance.

“The good news is that Devil Dinosaur is pitched so differently in my voice,” Tatasciore says. “I have had to be careful with Hulk and Grundy because I don’t want them to cross over.

“Devil is a real animal sound. For Devil Dinosaur, it was just starting off with something that was what I knew or what I think would be a T-Rex or something that was scary because the initial shock is this thing coming to New York and eating everything. And so there had to be the terror but he loves Lunella so much.”

White has not had to face that problem as she is relatively new to the voice acting world. Her biggest voice work before this series was as Fuli in the Disney series “Lion Guard.” She was determined to be part of “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” because her character is such a positive role model because of her brains, close family and hanging out with a dinosaur.

She calls landing the role “a blessing.”

“I think that with this character there is a strong sense of being Black. You can see that with her family. Black women are strong women who go head-on into anything that could possibly be wrong, especially for their family,” White says. “You’ll see in the show that there’s a sense of community around the LES, and of course she wants to protect it, and I feel like the strength is coming out of her.

“She’s like, ‘Hey, man. I’ve watched my grandma and my mom grow up and be strong and watched them build a family, like of course I’m going to bring my dinosaur and save the city. Like what?’”