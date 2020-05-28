Laurel Canyon had a major impact on Michelle Phillips

Michelle Phillips is one of the performers featured in the EPIX series “Laurel Canyon.”

(KGET) — The Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles was a creative center for musicians during the 1960s. It was the home for the likes of: Frank Zappa; members of the Doors; Micky Dolenz of the Monkees; Chris Hillman, original member of The Byrds; and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas fame.

How that area – that was at one time home to Harry Houdini and a favorite location for members of the Beat Generation in the ‘50s – became such a focal point for the music scene of the ‘60s is examined in the two-part docuseries “Laurel Canyon.” The first part will air on EPIX starting at 9 p.m. May 31.

The area was also the place where the Mamas and Papas almost came to an abrupt end.

Singer, songwriter and actress Michelle Phillips recalls how she and her husband, John Phillips, were driving on the Mulholland Drive portion of Laurel Canyon when John lost control of their Jaguar XK-E.

“John didn’t quite make a turn and we went off the road completely. We were headed straight down the cliff,” Phillips says. “John just turned the wheel to the left and floored it. That XKE was back on the asphalt so fast.

“It saved our lives we were in the Jag because it had such a powerful engine that it drove up the side of the mountain.”

Their survival meant that the Mamas & the Papas would go on to make hits like “Monday, Monday,” “Dancing in the Streets” and “California Dreamin.” It also meant that the band would go through some tough emotional times because of infidelities during the era of “free love.”

“It was all a bunch of roses,” Phillips says. “It was an incredibly creative time but it was a very emotional time, too.

“The music business used to all be in New York City. I felt stuck in New York because John kept saying we can’t move to California because we had to work out of New York.”

Eventually, John and Michelle decided the music scene was growing so fast in California and turning small bands into hit makers, they should make the move. Most of the people they knew – from The Byrds to Barry McGuire – were living in Laurel Canyon. They ended up stay with McGuire after they arrived on the West Coast.

She found that Laurel Canyon was not only an inexpensive place to live but it was also a musical think tank where artists would inspire each other.

“People would come over and bring their guitar. They would ask if we wanted to hear a song they wrote last night,” Phillips says. “I remember John Sebastian playing ‘Do You Believe in Magic’ and me saying it would be a hit.

“The geography of Laurel Canyon made it easy to socialize. You literally could walk up the street or down the street or around the corner and you could sit around with your friends. There was so much to draw on. What a time.”

Another bonus of living in Laurel Canyon was the proximity to the numerous clubs where the artists could perform. It became such a popular spot for the music scene that a lot of local merchants complained they were losing business.

The Mamas & the Papas are just one of the bands featured in “Laurel Canyon.” The project directed by Alison Ellwood takes a close look at the area just north of Sunset Boulevard that initial drew musicians because rent was so cheap. Through rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings, the documentary will feature an intimate portrait of the artists who created a music revolution that would change popular culture.

The docuseries on the streaming service features interviews with Phillips, Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Roger McGuinn and more.

One of the insights Phillips reveals is that when John wrote the lines “and no one’s getting fat except Mama Cass” for “Creeque Alley.” Phillips was certain Cass would be offended by the lyric but when she sang it for her, Cass loved it.

“We couldn’t even write that line today,” Phillips says.

Look for more insight to those who lived, loved and learned in “Laurel Canyon” when the second part of the docuseries to air on EPIX starting at 9 p.m. June 7.