BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A quirky film tops this week’s new entertainment options on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Asteroid City” Grade B: The film about a group of people who gather in the desert only to have a close encounter is the kind of production that will spark a variety of conversations. Is director Wes Anderson trying to point out the futility of life? Are we important elements of a larger story or merely pawns in a scenario we can’t control? Can you wake up if you never go to sleep?

A cast that includes such heavyweights as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinson bring to life his tale of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that gets disrupted by an event that is out of this world.

It is all presented through a film that finds beauty in the starkness of nature, creates electrifying visuals with the softest of pastels and teeters between reality and fantasy. “Asteroid City” is a cinematic delicacy even if the story has a slightly bitter taste.

It is easy to ponder the merits of the story as “Asteroid City” is the slowest paced film in the Anderson collection. He never gets in a rush to tell the tale as exemplified through the mechanical way many of the actors deliver their lines. There are moments when the dialogue becomes so sing-song that it has a hypnotic effect.

Such a pacing does allow each word to be studied and analyzed. The question becomes whether the script is meant to be dissected in detail or just accepted as a straight line going nowhere. There are points where Anderson comes across as too self-indulgent with his words and that becomes a distraction.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 15

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”: When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans.

“Babylon 5: The Road Home”: John Sheridan finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home.

“The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1”: Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) runs his law practice out of his Lincoln, and he’s ready to hit the gas again after being sidelined by personal issues.

“Confidential Informant”: Two narcotics agents hunt for a cop killer during a crack epidemic.

“Metalocalypse: The Complete Series”: The set includes all 62 episodes of the four-season run of the animated series.

“NCIS: The 20th Season”: Special Agent Alden Parker is still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian while the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name.

“Kill Shot”: Wilderness guide and his client stumble upon a cache of heist money, unwittingly making themselves the one obstacle standing between a dangerous terrorist group and its lost fortune.

Available through digital platforms

“No Hard Feelings”: Frustrated parents hire an older woman to sleep with their socially awkward son. Jennifer Lawrence stars. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 29.

“Elemental”: Animated love story that looks at the question of whether or not fire and water can co-exist. It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 26.