Latest ‘Suicide Squad’ is killer of a new release

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) adds to the carnage in “The Suicide Squad.” (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

A super film inspired by a series of comic books is this week’s big entertainment winner.

“The Suicide Squad” Grade 4 stars: Writer/director James Gunn didn’t make the same mistakes David Ayer made in writing and directing the 2016 version of “Suicide Squad.” Ayer was so intent on making his film stay within the perimeters of a PG-13 rating that every scene played soft. That was the fatal flaw as no movie that deals with a group of homicidal villains on a no-rules mission should pull back on the violence.

“The Suicide Squad” starts at high speed. A group of villains are forced into a secret mission to save the world through the heavy-handed demands of Amanda Waller (played with fuming passion by Viola Davis). The group ranges from the crowd favorite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) to the super creepy Weasel (Sean Gunn). The opening scenes establish the rules for the movie – there are no rules.

The fact Gunn does not play safe whether it be in the sanctity of the DC characters, the use of carnage when a simple kill would do or with the bold splashes of comedy makes the new “The Suicide Squad” one of the best offerings base on a DC Comics franchise if not THE best.

“New Amsterdam: Season Three” Three stars: Of all the medical shows on the air at this time, this one has the most heart. That comes from the constantly strong work by series star Ryann Eggold.

He brings a deep humanity to the role that serves this production to the maximum.

“Walker: Season One” Grade 2 ½ stars: This re-imagining of the very popular series starring Chuck Norris had a very uneven first season. The new version starring Jared Padaleki as the lawman could not find the right balance of family issues coming from the death of Walker’s wife and fighting bad guys.

There are some good elements but it just doesn’t have the kick of the original offering.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Oct. 26

“The Rifleman”: The stark horrors and brutality of the First World War are seen through the eyes of an innocent 17-year-old farm-boy turned soldier.

“Shirobako: The Movie”: This is the sequel to the television anime series of the same name.

“Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition”: This special box set is being released to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

“Lives Well Lived”: PBS production that celebrates the incredible wit and wisdom of people aged 75–100.

“Gomorrah: The Series (Season 1)”: The program tells the inside story of the fierce Neapolitan crime organization the Camorra.

“Don’t Breathe 2”: Blind veteran must save a kidnapped girl.

“Stillwater”: Oil worker moves to France to help his daughter who is in legal trouble. Matt Damon stars.

“On the Rocks”: Woman turns to her father for help when her marriage begins to fall apart. Bill Murray stars.

“Good Witch: Season 7”: Catherine Bell stars in this series about life in a house with a witch who is always looking to help people.

“The Good Shepherd”: A lonely shepherd’s way of life is threatened by big business.

Available through digital platforms

“Language Lessons”: Spanish lessons become very important following a tragedy. Mark Duplass stars.