Latest season of ‘NCIS’ tops DVD, Blu-ray list

A long-running CBS crime drama tops this week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“NCIS: The Seventeenth Season” Grade 3 stars: Credit Mark Harmon with giving the series the core that it needed to last this long. He’s created a character in Leroy Jethro Gibbs who is both as tough as Dirty Harry but still has enough soft spots to be likable.

His work has kept the drama going despite the continued loss of supporting cast. That was extremely important in this season because Pauley Perrette’s character of Abby Sciuto was missing.

All of the “NCIS” offerings are good for binge watching because except for a few small threads, the episodes can be watched out of order. This allows for a lot more freedom than comes with serialized stories.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray July 28

“Orange is the New Black: Season 7: The final season of the Emmy-winning series has Piper (Taylor Schilling) struggling with the demands of parole and life on the outside.

“The Outsider: The First Season”: Drama series that follows a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy. It is based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name.

“The Other Lamb”: Young woman begins to question the rules of the cult where she lives.

“Million Dollar Mermaid”: The 1952 film features Esther Williams portraying an aquatic star in a biopic co starring Victor Mature.

“Fisherman’s Friends”: Music executive faces a big decision after going to a fishing community.

“Gundala”: This is the first installment in a new superhero franchise based on Indonesia’s most well-known comic book character.

“End of Silence”: Husband looks to fulfill a promise he made to his dying wife.

“Legacies of Lies”: Former assassin is forced back into the espionage game when he learns about a high-profile case.

Available through digital platforms

“Deep Blue Sea 3”: A crew is trapped in crumbling stilt houses a few feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 25.

“Marley”: Film celebrates what would have been the 75th birthday of the musician.

“Black is King”: The visual album re-imagines lessons from “The Lion King” for those looking for their own crowns. Available through Disney+ on July 31.