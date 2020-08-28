Latest project from Al Roker Entertainment and the premier of ‘Phineas and Ferb The Movie’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – I have found a couple of very different programs that you should take a look at this week. One is very serious and the other very fun.

Al Roker – Best known for his work on NBC’s “Today” and for fighting sharks in the “Sharknado” movies – has used his production company – Al Roker Entertainment – to create some very important programs. The latest is “Life Aid: A Story of Hope” that will air at 8 a.m. Aug 30 on Discovery Network. It will also be broadcast at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 on the Science Channel and 6 p.m. Sept. 2 on American Heroes Channel.

The special looks at veterans and special cognitive treatments through the Life Aid Research Institute that raises money to provide military veterans and first responders with targeted and personalized mental health treatments. The organization also focuses on suicide prevention by combining technology, functional medicine, and community engagement to improve brain health and produce more effective outcomes. I talked with Al Roker about the project and he says it is very important to draw attention to how our heroes may not be getting all of the help they need.

On a different note, those of you who have missed the summer adventures of “Phineas and Ferb” don’t have to wait any longer as Disney+ is coming to your rescue.

In “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” step brothers Phineas and Ferb set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace who after being abducted by aliens finds utopia in a far-off planet that is free of pesky little brothers.

The original movie – that includes all of the humor and music that entertained young and old in the series – will be available starting August 28 on the streaming service.