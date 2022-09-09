The latest animated tale of the Minions tops this week’s entertainment options. (Photo courtesy of Universal Studios)

The animated minions are back to cause trouble and create laughs through a DVD and Blu-ray release in this week’s new entertainment options.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” Grade B: The entire idea that Gru is some kind of evil villain turned super dad has been replaced in each subsequent film with a heavy dose of the Minions farting and falling their way to laughs. All of the films since the first have relied on how moviegoers can use a little juvenile humor in their life.

“The Rise of Gru” – that takes place in the 1970s – shows how a very young Gru dreamed from the very start of being a super villain. He’s far from that level but has pulled off enough notable hijinks to get him an audition for the supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6. When Gru is rejected, he commits an evil act that he is sure will get him a place with the supervillains.

Matthew Fogel’s script offers very few surprises. It is just a series of events to put the Minions in weird and wacky situations. This ranges from silly martial arts training to the Minions being turned into animals. Their combination of unrelenting loyalty and naïve approach no matter the situation is enough to keep the film moving toward a predictable ending. In this case, it is definitely not the destination but the giggle-filled journey – full of more bodily noises than a high school locker room – that creates the laughs.

It is easy to suggest “Minions: The Rise of Gru” could have used a stronger script, embraced the ‘70s setting more and spent less time on celebrity voice casting. That’s really a waste because this franchise has only one main mission – to entertain. That sounds simplistic but to have a film this far into the franchise still create laughs is proof someone is doing something very right.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Sept. 6:

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”: Lesley Manville stars as Ada Harris, a resilient and courageous woman who shows the world it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

“Young Sheldon: The Complete Fifth Season”: The exploits of the young Sheldon Cooper get more dramatic (and funny) with each year he gets older.

“NCIS: Hawaii: Season One”: The CBS spinoff from “NCIS” keeps the same crime-solving format as other shows in the franchise but sets it in Hawaii.

“The Nan Movie”: Catherine Tate’s iconic character Joannie Taylor goes on a wild road trip from London to Ireland with her long-suffering grandson Jamie.

“Happening”: Woman’s perfect life starts to unravel when she determines she’s pregnant.

“Rachel, Rachel”: The 1968 film is the story of New England school teacher Rachel Cameron who wants to do something – anything – to slip into spinsterhood.

“Super Sentai: Chikyuu Sentai Fiveman: the Complete Series”: Twenty years after their planet was attacked by the brutal Zone Empire, the five Hoshikawa children, who escaped and were raised on Earth, must prepare for a brand-new war.

Available through digital platforms

“The Movie”: Renegade filmmaker kidnaps a former child actor to get his new movie made.

“Where the Crawdads Sing”: Young girl living alone in the swamps is accused of murder. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 13.

“Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go – The Complete 25th Season”: More than nine hours of tales of the helpful train and his friends are included in this anniversary collection.