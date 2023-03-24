In the debate over who is the best superhero in films, a good argument could be made for John Wick despite the fact he doesn’t wear spandex. He certainly is as brooding as Batman, has the killing power of The Punisher and his embrace of violence makes even Deadpool look tame. An argument could be made that he is almost as invulnerable as Superman.

The release of “John Wick: Chapter 4” also adds to the argument that this is the best Spaghetti Western since Clint Eastwood’s days. The snarling determination and ability to wipe out waves of bad guys fit that bill.

The truth is that the franchise is just a fun and entertaining ride on a tsunami of bullets. It takes everything to the peak of absurdity and then goes infinitely higher. This fourth edition is a little long as it checks in at just under three hours but it makes sense. All of the “John Wick” movies have been about going to extremes so why not do that with the running time.

This journey of carnage starts with John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovering a path to defeating the mysterious international society known as The High Table. A debt that Wick owes to the group means he will never have a moment of peace.

Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy, the Marchese Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard), with powerful alliances. Defeating him could be the only solution to Wick escaping the world of ultra-violence.

His quest for escape from the High Table reunites Wick with some familiar faces (Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne) and the blind killer Caine (Donnie Yen) who is forced to be part of the battle to save his daughter’s life. Director Chad Stahelski uses these characters as pawns in his production that lives by only one major rule. If something can be done big that is already way too small.

Whether it be the windows in an office, paintings on the wall or even the architecture, everything in the film looks more suitable for a family of giants. This gives the film a visual style that makes it look like a world that exists between cartoon and reality.

Of course, that is where the entire film exists. Everything about the movie defies all laws of physics and physiology. That has been the norm from the start of the franchise but Stahelski turns everything up to an 11.

Wick is still able to run through a room filled with dozens of people trying to kill him and never get a scratch. But, he can spin like the lead dancer in “Swan Lake” and wipe out an entire circle of bad guys. There is the cheat: he is wearing a bulletproof suit but there are still plenty of ways he could be killed.

The film features three enormous fight sequences. One of the oddest takes place in a German nightclub where thousands of people are dancing. Wick runs through the crowd leaving hatchets in the heads of those trying to kill him and shoots dozens. But, the dancers never miss a beat.

They must all pack up and go to Paris where Wick is chased around the traffic circle at the Arc de Triomphe. Despite people being shot, stabbed, hit by cars and killed in a variety of creative ways, no one slows down.

That would be logical and there is not a frame of “John Wick: Chapter 4” that adheres to any logic. Wick gets hit by multiple cars and then falls out a third-story window only to crash on a parked vehicle. He walks ways without even getting his suit wrinkled.

The way any “John Wick” offering should be looked at is that this is either a live-action version of a cartoon or a videogame played in the real world. That is how Stahelski gets away with so much.

He was smart to focus on endless action. Keanu Reeves does a good job handling all the mayhem choreography but he continues to come across as very wooden when he must deliver a line of dialogue. That is also a similarity the “John Wick” franchise has with Spaghetti Westerns.

Seeing “John Wick: Chapter 4” is like getting on the wildest roller coaster on the planet while juggling scorpions and wearing a firecracker vest. It is an incredible ride that is designed to entertain from the opening moments and the best way to enjoy it is to just hang on.

Movie review

John Wick: Chapter 4

Grade: B+

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard.

Director: Chad Stahelski

Rated: R for violence, language

Running time: 169 minutes.