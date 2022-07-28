Benedict Cumberbatch stars in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” (Photo courtesy of Marvel)

A tale of a twisted trip through strange worlds and a romantic comedy top this week’s DVD and Blu-ray options.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Grade 3 stars: The film opens in the wake of events that transpired in the Disney+ series “WandaVision.” Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is having trouble living in a world where she no longer has the two children she created for her fake existence in the TV show. Dreams are just glimpses of our other selves in the other universes and Wanda’s dreams have shown her there is another universe where the children are real and she is willing to destroy trillions of people to be with them.

Her key to leaping into the world to be with her children is America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who has the power to go to other stops in the multiverse. Chavez doesn’t quite know how to control her powers but that’s not stopping Wanda – who has now become the powerful Scarlet Witch – from trying to steal the ability for herself.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Chavez become multiverse buddies as they try to escape from the Scarlet Witch. They end up in a universe where a group of Marvel super heroes are the guardians of the world.

If you come to the film with enough background in the Marvel Universe, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will captivate you with the work by Cumberbatch (who was born to play Doctor Strange), flashy special effects and big action scenes. Come unprepared and there is a real chance of being sucked into the multiverse world of confusion.

“The Lost City” Grade 3 stars: This light romantic comedy has reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) finally having to face the real world after she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe). Handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum) comes to her rescue.

The film works because Bullock is so likable and Channing plays the misguided hero so well. Like the novels that Bullock’s character writes, this film is pure fluff.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 26

“One Moment”: Middle-age siblings must come together to take care of their father.

“The Duke”: A 60-year-old taxi driver steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.

“Mid-Century”: Couple discover the house they have rented comes with dangerous spirits.

“The Gilded Age: The First Season”: The series from Julian Fellowes follows a young woman who looks to infiltrate the world of the wealthy.

“Jesus Kid”: Author of once-popular Western novels who has fallen on hard times begins to see visions of his most famous creation.

“Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands”: Following the strange events that befall Doña Flor after she is left a widow, she attempts to marry more wisely the second time around.

Available through digital platforms

“George Michael Freedom Uncut”: George Michael reveals openly the two distinct sides of his life in this autobiographical feature documentary.

“Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynrd Plane Crash”: The ill-fated flight is show through the eyes of former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Artimus Pyle.

“Slapface”: A loner begins to withdraw even more after a strange encounter with an inhuman monster.

“Hellbender”: Young woman looks for answers to why she has a taste for blood.

“Beba”: First-time feature filmmaker Rebecca Huntt explores her own identity in this coming-of-age documentary.

“Gulliver Returns”: The classic character Gulliver is not a giant in size but a giant in heart and courage.

“Endangered”: The last passenger of the night is dangerous for a ride-share driver.

“Paid in Blood”: When a powerful crime ring starts construction on the largest casino in all of Asia, the group is challenged by a vicious gangster (Jang Hyuk) from Seoul who will stop at nothing to gain power.