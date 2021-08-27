Latest ‘Conjuring’ offering has devilish scares

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are at the heart of the “Conjuring” franchise. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Latest offering in a popular scary franchise tops new entertainment options.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” Grade 3 stars: The film follows the lead of the previous films as it is based on a true story. The Warrens (Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson) are called in to watch the exorcism of an 8-year-old boy. They soon realize that this is not as much a case as demon possession as it is dealing with a curse that has been placed on three people.

What starts as a battle for a soul becomes a fight for a young man’s life as he faces the death penalty for a crime the Warrens say was the work of the Devil. The trick is to prove their case when this becomes the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect claims demonic possession as a defense.

All of the “Conjuring” films have been enveloped by an evil darkness. A steady dose of this approach can lead to a tale becoming emotionally and spiritually tiresome. It’s the light that comes from the love of the central players that helps eliminate some of the darkness and that brings the sparks of life so desperately needed.

There is a point where even the love that Farmiga and Wilson play so boldly will begin to fade. It will be at that point that it will be time for “The Conjuring” franchise to be given a final burial. Farmiga and Wilson have come through one more time and the shift of more of a mystery suggests a final resting place for the series can wait at least for one more film.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 24

“Peter Rabbit 2”: Peter finds himself on a very dangerous trek.

“The Fatal Raid”: Two elite police teams head up a secret operation but when their presence is discovered, the mission ends in a deadly firefight.

“Jurassic Hunt”: Trophy hunters in a remote wilderness park quickly become the hunted.

“Prodigal Son: Season 2”: Set includes the final episodes of the FOX series about the police-helping son of a serial killer.

“Habit”: Group of friends hide in a convent to escape from a drug dealer. Bella Thorne stars.

“Lansky”: Harvey Keitel stars in this film based on the life of American gangster Meyer Lansky.

“How It Ends”: Woman decides to have fun on the last day before all humanity is wiped out.

“Dreambuilders”: The knowledge that she can control the dreams of others helps a woman deal with her rival.

Available through digital platforms

“The Colony”: Mankind’s survival depends on the bravery and ingenuity of a lone astronaut.

“Behemoth”: Man’s concerns about his daughter’s illness leads him to face real monsters.