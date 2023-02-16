The “Ant-Man” film franchise has been a good guidepost for gauging the quality of comic book-inspired films. At one end is the superb “Avengers: Endgame” while “Ant-Man” set the standard for how an offering in the genre can manage to be boring and annoying at the same time.

A new low for productions has now been established with “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania.” The only thing that keeps it from hitting rock bottom are solid performances by Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors. Both are too talented to be saddled with this failure.

It all starts with Paul Rudd’s performance as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. The new film opens with shots of Lang going about his boring life playing out against the TV theme song from “Welcome Back Kotter.” The John Sebastian tune is fitting as Rudd has always played the role as if the character was trapped in a superhero sitcom (and not in a creative way as in “WandaVision”).

Lang finally sits down to a family meal with The Wasp/Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and her parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). It is then that Lang learns his now grownup daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), has been trying to virtually explore the Quantum Realm.

If you missed the second “Ant-Man” movie (the only good one of the three), the Quantum Realm is a world that is even smaller than microscopic. It is the dangerous world where Janet spent three decades.

Faster than you can say “It’s clobberin’ time,” the family members are pulled into the tiny world through Cassie’s experiment. They find a world that has been savaged by a self-appointed ruler known as Kang the Conqueror (Majors). It seems Kang and Janet have a history that she never talked about.

The big threat is Kang needs Janet to help him escape the tiny world so that he can go back to conquering universes. She wants no part of it.

Screenwriter Jeff Loveness has created a solid core for the story dealing with the importance of family. This sets up a few touching moments and could have driven the film to a better place.

When Loveness strays away from the family elements, his script develops holes big enough to have their own gravitational field. Take for example what happens to a bunch of ants pulled into the Quantum Realm with the family. It is conceivable that they could evolve into the intelligent insects presented in the film especially since there is a line that explains they took a left turn and they have been in the realm hundreds of years longer. But, not explanation is given as to how or why their look has been changed so dramatically.

That is just one of a long list of writing blips. The errors are easy to miss because the script and all of the acting performances are drenched in a goop of CGI characters that obliterate everything in their path. Director Peyton Reed takes the approach that if 100 weird aliens is plenty then he will use 100,000.

The creatures come in tidal waves flowing through a backdrop that is as equally visually chaotic. Everything in the movie looks as if it had been designed to distract more than entertain.

The thinking had to be that audiences loved all of the strange worlds and characters in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” so it should work with the Quantum Realm. But, those wild elements made far more sense as they were at least anchored in a familiar reality.

There’s nothing familiar or fun about the Quantum Realm. It is odd that the same company behind the new “Ant-Man” film was behind the failed animation offering “Strange World.” That film also suffered from a frenzy of weird creatures and odd landscapes.

Nothing compares to the creepiness of the character played by Corey Stoll. It would be a spoiler to talk about his role too much. The safe thing to say is that it is a massive failure both in design and story.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” does set up Kang to be the new big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Thanos is dust. That is the only reason to see this production that proves that Rudd and Ant-Man continue to be the low mark for the genre.

If you endure the screening, be sure to stay for two final extra scenes. The last one should definitely not be missed.

Movie review

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Grade: D

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray.

Director: Peyton Reed

Rated: PG-13 for violence, language

Running time: 125 minutes.