“LA Fire & Rescue” is the new NBC series that follows crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. (Photo courtesy of NBC)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been more than 50 years since the Los Angeles County Fire Department was approached to be involved with a television program. The reason for the long hiatus since “Emergency” launched on NBC was concerns of how the firefighters would be depicted.

It would take a major force to get those in charge of the LACoFD to feel comfortable opening up their firehouses to camera crews to capture footage for a reality series.

Enter Dick Wolf.

The producer has created a television dynasty so strong that his productions often fill entire nights of network television. From “Law & Order” to “Chicago” franchises, Wolf Entertainment has earned the kind of credentials that made the LACoFD get on board with the new series “LA Fire & Rescue.”

The docuseries offers unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department from stations in the heart of the city to those who help protect the beaches. It debuts at 8 p.m. June 21 on NBC. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Executive producer Rasha Drachkovitch stresses that without the access to the stations, the series would have never moved forward. Even with the reputation Wolf brought to the table, it took two years of negotiating for the LACoFD to finally agree.

“You can imagine how many requests LA County gets,” Drachkovitch says. “Access was the key but then it was how do you tell the story of one of the largest fire agencies in the world. The challenge is that we have this huge area but how do we find the right places to be to find these stories.”

“The hallmark of a Dick Wolf scripted show is great drama, great characters. But, we had a lot to cover in a short amount of time.”

The LACoFD is responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County. That means covering square miles of service from helicopter mountain rescues to lifeguards working at the beach.

It helped that Drachkovitch is no stranger to the reality television world. He was behind one of the first reality programs with “Wacky World of Sports” in 1985. Since then, his credits include “Pit Bulls & Parolees,” “Lockup,” “Night Watch” and “Wahlburgers.”

“LA Fire & Rescue” takes viewers to the scenes of rescues and fires with footage collected by five camera crews. Because of having so few crews to cover such a massive area, Drachkovitch uses the analogy of “going fishing.” That means knowing the best places to be to capture the most dramatic stories.

The production team also got help from the strategic placement of small cameras in the firetrucks and on helmets. These could be turned on remotely to start collecting footage before one of the camera crews could arrive. Once on location, the camera crews were under strict guidelines of how much access they could have as safety was the top priority.

During the filming, the camera crews went on more than 1,000 calls. That was vital to making the series but there was equal time spent showing the first responders who deal with the disasters. There initially were 150 candidates to be spotlighted in the series but that was eventually narrowed down to 16.

“We kind of looked at the seasonal statistics but what it came down to was casting. With these kinds of shows people will tune in for the action and stay for the characters,” Drachkovitch says. “We were really pleased that their stories are dramatic just like a Dick Wolf scripted show. But, these are 100% real and 100% non-scripted. We were able to capture some real-life stories.”

The firehouses featured this season are:

Station 8 (West Hollywood): Located off the famous Sunset Strip, this station regularly deals with the intricacies of putting out fires in large apartment complexes and high-rise buildings.

Station 16 (Watts): This squad is nicknamed “The Fire Factory” for its crew but is one of the most sought after and well-respected stations.

Station 37 (Palmdale): As one of the oldest stations in the county, downtown Palmdale’s firefighter’s motto is “Every Day’s a Holiday” because each day is filled with unpredictable, nonstop calls.

Station 41 (Compton): This engine makes the most calls in the county.

Station 101 (Claremont): Female firefighter, Siene Freeman continues her lifelong dream of being a firefighter/paramedic.

Station 125 (Calabasas): Over the hills near Malibu, this station is housed in one of the most luxurious and stunning parts of Los Angeles.

Station 172 (Inglewood): This group of firefighters pride themselves on being one of the most diverse stations as they serve as role models to their community.

Air Operations: Also known as the “Angels in the Sky,” this high-flying crew is accustomed to high-stakes distress calls, only responding to the most urgent patients and hard-to-reach locations.

Lifeguards: The L.A. County Fire Department Lifeguard Division is the largest professional lifeguard service in the world.