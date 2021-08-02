‘L Word: Generation Q’ important work for Moennig, Hailey

(L-R): Jennifer Beals as Bette, Leisha Hailey as Alice and Katherine Moennig as Shane in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q “Late to the Party”. Photo Credit: Liz Morris/SHOWTIME.

The world was a very different place when Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey were starring on the ground-breaking series “The L Word” that ran from 2004-2009. Because both agreed to reprise their roles from the original series in the new Showtime offering “The L Word: Generation Q” they have been given a chance to show the differences.

Hailey says, “When the ‘L Word’ started we didn’t have much – if any – representation on television. To have a show that was an all-encompassing show about queer women and watching their lives was something the world had never seen.

“It’s always been more than just a television show. It is about representation which is so important in our community.”

Both agree along with being entertaining, the purpose of the series is to cast a light on the subtleties and the normalcy of queer life without being preachy. The approach is to show how love is a common theme no matter a person’s sexual orientation.

Moennig calls it a whole new world because everything from language to representation have changed. What had transpired in the world between the original series and the latest show was the driving force for creating “Generation Q.”

The second season launches Aug. 6 through streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers before making its on-air debut at 10 p.m. Aug. 8. Each new episode of the second season will be available on Fridays to stream via on-demand. The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights with the final five episodes of the season airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. until its Oct. 11 season finale.

Not only are Moennig and Hailey reprising their roles as Shane McCutcheon and Alice Pieszecki but they are both executive producers on the new series. This has given them the opportunity to make sure the direction of the series remains true.

Of her executive producer role, Moennig says, “We try to be respectful. We approach it by just keeping our characters on track and making sure the writers are staying true and authentic to them. If there ever is a major hiccup or something that is completely off, we will speak up.”

This season begins with Shane throwing herself into finding new ways to keep the bar thriving while Alice is surprised how writing her first book steers her life in a new direction. In the aftermath of Sophie’s (Rosanny Zayas) decision at the airport. She, Dani (Arienne Mandi) and Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) are all left to pick up the pieces.

Meanwhile, Bette’s (Jennifer Beals) personal and professional pursuits force her to reexamine her roots — something Angie (Jordan Hull) also questions and explores in her own way.

As for what will unfold in this second season, Moennig is convinced the fans of the show will be very pleased with the story arcs for all the characters.

“Maybe some arcs are more expected than others,” Moennig says. “I don’t believe these characters would have ever guessed they would end up where they are once they landed on screen.”

Hailey is cautious about giving away too many details but does reveal how much she expects many will find it surprising in terms of relationships that are formed this season.

Moennig and Hailey played their characters in 70 episodes during the original series. Then those roles were put away for more than a decade while they worked on other projects. Hailey’s other work includes “Bosch” and “American Dad!” while Moennig worked on projects from “Ray Donovan” to “Grown-ish.”

They both know getting to return to a character after so many years is a rarity in the acting world.

Moennig says, “It was a real trip to think I was going to revisit someone I put to rest nine, 10 years ago. Where are they? What do they look like? What are they doing? It’s a bit daunting.”

The one place where Moennig felt comfortable flexing her executive producer muscle was with shaping her character for the new series. Moennig wasn’t sure where she needed her character to be except she wanted to make sure they didn’t have Shane being someone who was desperately trying to hang on to her youth.

Hailey found the passing years to be a creative oasis for the show.

“They could take these characters wherever they wanted to go,” Hailey says. “They could have done anything in those 10 years so that was exciting to bring them back and tell those stories.”

Hailey new exactly what had happened to her character during those passing years. She could see no other path Alice could have taken than to be a talk show host. The fact Alice is writing a book opens up a guest-starring spot for Donald Faison as her editor.

Other guest stars announced for this season include Rosie O’Donell, Griffin Dunne and Vanessa Williams.