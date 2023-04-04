Kwame Alexander found a unique way to deal with rejection after his book, The Crossover, was rejected countless times. He was ready for any negative pushback when discussion started to turn the book into a TV series.

“Because it had been rejected 22 times and then eventually got published and won the Newbery Medal, I began to learn how to embrace the no’s. I was ‘OK, bring on the no’s. Bring them on.’ You know that once all the no’s have come to your party, eaten all your food and then gone home, what is left is the yes,” Alexander says. “It took six years to find a publisher. I heard no’s everywhere. And somewhere in my head, I said, ‘This is a good book, Kwame. You’ve got to believe in it. You’ve got to say yes to yourself’.”

He did get a rousing yes from the executives with Disney Branded Television as the series that is based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel in verse has become a Disney+ series. Derek Luke, Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Sabrina Revelle and Daveed Diggs star in the series that launches April 5 on the streaming service.

“The Crossover” focuses on a family of basketball players where teen brothers Josh (Hall) and Jordan (O’Neil) Bell are considered basketball phenoms. They are coached on the court in terms of net skills by their father and at home by their mother whose attention is more on education.

This focus on both basketball and education reflects Alexander’s life. His father was a basketball star in college who started taking him to the basketball courts when he was 2. At the same time, he forced Alexander to read the dictionary, the encyclopedia and his Ph.D. dissertation from Columbia University.

There is plenty of basketball – both in the present and the future – but Alexander describes the TV version of his book as being about resilience.

“It’s about these kids being told no after having been told ‘yes’ all their life on the court, off the court, with their crush, in school. And, so, my journey with this book is really a metaphor for this TV series and where we are trying to go,” Alexander says. “The fact that we are sort of bouncing back between the future and the past and the present, that was never an idea or a plan, but it certainly is a blessing.”

What Alexander thought a TV version of his book would look like and how it turned out for Disney+ were different. He credits writers Damani Johnson and Kimberly Harrison with keeping the essence of his book while taking it to a higher level. He knows that was not an easy task as he is a poet and that doesn’t necessarily translate to a TV script.

The writing team focused on Alexander’s use of language, rhythm, rhyme, metaphor and simile to adapt the book. Alexander sees the final result as using poetry as a vehicle that tells a beautiful story about this matter‑of‑fact Black family.

Harrison says, “What was fun for me was to take this project on in a different perspective. The poetry just elevates it, takes it to a whole new level, and I found myself, as we are going and writing these scenes, I’m, like, going in a more poetic type of way.

“I’m trying to channel my inner Kwame. I missed the mark quite a bit, but the point is it was a learning experience for all of us and just how much poetry will elevate the script, and I think that’s what makes ‘The Crossover’ so special. This mash‑up of this beautiful storytelling with this family and the poetry.”

The fact the series bounces through time allowed the writers to look at what happens when the thing that a person is so passionate about goes away. The adjustments can be difficult.

Harrison points out that what makes “The Crossover” special is that it is a coming‑of‑age story, but these young people aren’t just expressing these trials and tribulations with their friends, but they also are turning to their parents as a sounding board. That is something he has not seen a lot in family dramas.

Getting the story to the screen was not easy and Alexander faced a lot of rejections as he pitched his book for five years before finally getting a yes.

“But, again, I believed in it. I believed in it. I love quotations. Walt Disney said, ‘If you believe in a thing, believe in it implicitly, unquestionably.’ I believed in the project. I believed in the book. I knew poetry like the back of my hand. I know how kids talk.”

The cast of “The Crossover” also includes: Deja Monique Cruz as the Bell brothers’ best friend Maya, who is not so secretly in love with Filthy; Trevor Raine Bush as Bell brothers’ teammate and best friend Vondie; and Skyla I’Lece as Alexis, a childhood friend who recently returned to town and is catching the eye of both Bell brothers. Phylicia Rashad guest stars as the boys’ grandmother.