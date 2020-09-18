‘Killing Eve’ is killer dramatic series because of its stars

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star in “Killing Eve.” (Photo courtesy of AMC).

(KGET) — Seasons of television shows dominate the new releases on DVD and Blu-ray this week.

“Killing Eve, Season 3” Grade 4 stars: The writing and production values for this series are superb and major reasons it was nominated for eight 2020 Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Drama Series. But, it is the work of Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as the show’s two main stars who have made this one of TV’s best programs.

They again show their skills in this third season that continues the story of two women with brutal pasts who are addicted to each other but are trying desperately to live their lives. It is a daily struggle for both. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances

The episodes were worth watching when they originally aired on AMC. They are even better with this DVD set because the work can be watched repeatedly. And every frame is worth multiple viewings.

Also new on DVD as of Sept. 15

“Outlander Season 5”: Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) fight to protect those they love as they navigate life in colonial America.

“Guilt”: Child psychologist goes vigilante, targeting child sex offenders who escaped severe sentences.

“A House Divided, Season 2”: The wealthy Sanders family must deal with the ongoing consequences of their matriarch’s death.

“Succession: The Second Season”: Saga of one of America’s most powerful media families continues. Brian Cox stars.

“Killer Therapy”: Man looks for revenge against therapists who could not help him.

“Weathering With You”: Animated story of a struggling young man who meets a young woman with the power to stop the rain.

“A Dark Path”: Two sisters get lost on a road that leads to danger.

“21 Jump Street” and “22 Jump Street”: The comedies starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are being re-released on 4K, Ultra HD.

“Two Hundred Thousand Dirty”: A new hire sparks life in two employees dealing with dead-end jobs.

“Tommas”: Willem Dafoe stars in this story of a filmmaker who is dealing with deep demons.

“Little Monsters”: The 1989 Fred Savage film is being re-released.

“The Best of Cher”: Highlights of Cher’s long career are in one collection.

“Cowboy and Preacher: The Life and Times of Tri Robinson”: An evangelical pastor in Idaho is also a life-long environmentalist.

“A Tramway in Jerusalem”: Series of encounters occur on the line that connects the Palestinian neighborhoods of Shuafat and Beit Hanina to Mount Herzl.

“Fear Pharm”: Four high school seniors must survive a maze where a deranged family is looking to harvest their DNA.

“Outpost: Season 2”: Talon (Jessica Green) travels to a fortress on the edge of the civilized world as she tracks the killers of her family.

Available through digital platforms:

“Blackbird”: “Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS on her own terms. It is available through Video on Demand.

“Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!”: An evil plan is launched to make cats and dogs fight. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray Oct. 13.

“The Grizzlies”: Film based on the true story of a group of Inuit students in a small Arctic town are introduced to lacrosse. Look for it through Video on Demand.

“The Secret: Dare to Dream”: Katie Holmes plays a single mother who has her life changed by a mysterious man. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray Sept. 22.

“DTF”: Documentary about one pilot’s search for love and sex through Tinder. It is available through Video on Demand.