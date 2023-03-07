Kimiko Glenn went into the audition for a new Disney animated series using a voice that was a little cartoonish. That’s understandable. She was trying out to be the voice of a very energetic, upbeat squirrel named Kiff who is best buds with bunny Barry (H. Michael Croner).

She’s happy the series creators – Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal – guided her back to a voice that was closer to the way she normally talks.

“When you hear the word squirrel, your mind does go to some weird places. But they really had a specific sound for her and they have always been really good about communicating that. What they wanted was a quickness and energy,” Glenn says. “It’s really high energy and dynamic in the voice.”

Their guidance landed her the role and she can be heard speaking for Kiff starting 8 p.m. March 10 on Disney Channel and on Disney+ beginning March 15. The series also features Lauren Ash and James Monroe Iglehart (as Kiff’s parents), Rhys Darby, Kate Flannery and Eugene Cordero.

The series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town. It is a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together.

Heavens and Smal were inspired by the people and places when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa. Each half-hour episode is made up of two 11-minute stories and will include a new original song. In addition to their creative roles, Heavens and Smal also voice characters in the series: Heavens as Kiff’s drama teacher, Helen, and Smal as the principal of Table Town School, Principal Secretary.

Glenn – who is best known for her work as Brook Soso in the award-winning “Orange is the New Black” – has a lengthy resume when it comes to working as a voice talent. This includes a leading role in the Academy Award-winning feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Over the Moon,” “Centaurworld,” “Close Enough,” “My Little Pony: A New Generation” and Michelle Obama’s “Waffles & Mochi.”

She is also the voice of the title character in “Baby Shark.”

“I have done so much voice work and stage work that I really know my limits,” Glenn says. “Some voice work is far more taxing than others and Kiff is definitely very dynamic. I really love her for that.”

She was also a series regular in the YouTube Originals’ top-rated scripted series and Streamy Award-winning “Liza on Demand,” opposite Liza Koshy. Glenn’s next roles include “Ramble On” starring Martin and Charlie Sheen and Kevin Connolly, as well as “History of the World Part II.”

Glenn’s career has put her voice through great extremes. When appearing on Broadway in “Waitress,” she had to make sure that those in the back of the theater could hear her every word. Then with a recording session, she only has to project to within a few inches of a microphone.

What Glen has found is that theatrical work really lends itself to voice work.

“It’s very expressive,” Glenn says. “It’s not necessarily loudness or an energetic push out to the audience. But, it’s like communicating something subtlety just with your voice.

“That’s something everyone can experience even if they are in the very back of the theater. With theater you have to always be at a certain level but with voice work you can whisper.”

Glenn is now using a voice for Kiff that is very similar to her own voice. Despite all of the voice work she has done, it is rare if a youngster recognizes her voice when she is out in the world. Adults often recognize her the moment she speaks.

She laughs and says that it might be the fact that she does have a rather unique voice that catches the ears of people. Her voice has a high enough pitch that it is the kind casting directors and teachers often suggest be changed.

In Glenn’s case, she has been the only one who thought about how she should change the way she speaks.

“It has always been something in my head,” Glenn says. “But, you know you can never really hear your own voice until you hear it back. When I would go to audition for a drama, I would think I would have a leg up if I only had a deeper voice.

“I let it go because it is uniquely me. We all have something very specific to offer and my voice is specific to me.”

It is good she has stuck with her regular voice because it is exactly what the “Keff” creators wanted.

Along with the series being released on Disney Channel and Disney+, the “Kiff Original Soundtrack” – featuring all of the original music written by Smal – is available from Walt Disney Records. There is also a stand-alone vertical-scrolling adventure game available in the DisneyNOW app and on DisneyNow.com.