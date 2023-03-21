BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kiefer Sutherland saved the world on numerous days when he starred in the FOX thriller series “24.” In the process, Sutherland created the iconic character of CTU agent Jack Bauer.

Ever since he left “24” more than a dozen years ago, Sutherland has worked on a variety of projects that were very different from his world-saving ways with “The First Lady” to “Designated Survivor.” It now looks like he’s getting back into the world-saving genre.

“Rabbit Hole” is Sutherland’s new eight-episode series that launches March 26 on the streaming service of Paramount+. Sutherland plays private espionage operative James Weir in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

It sounds like “24” but Sutherland stresses that there is a world of differences.

“The real difference for me on a show like ‘Rabbit Hole’ compared to the kind of the different iterations that television is going through – certainly from the beginning of ‘24’ – is that we are not as restricted in what kind of stories we can tell,” Sutherland says. “We’re not restricted about how we tell them either, whether that be language or sensuality or even violence.

“Those restrictions, certainly with streaming, have been lessened, which is funny because I don’t find myself running around, as this character, swearing. I don’t. But the option is there, and somehow it makes you feel different.”

Sutherland has a long career of acting roles he can compare to “Rabbit Hole.” His notable credits include “Melancholia,” “Dark City,” “A Few Good Men,” “Flatliners,” “Young Guns,” “Young Guns II,” “The Lost Boys” and “Stand by Me.”

Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+ says Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas are a perfect match.

Executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra knew long before the show started that Sutherland was going to star in the series. They started working with him before they began writing the scripts.

They were certain it would take an actor like Sutherland to make this thriller work.

“John Weir is a very tricky character,” Ficarra says. “He’s oftentimes an unreliable narrator of sorts. And the great thing about someone who is basically an American hero, known around the world, they always know he’s on the right side, I think.

“I think that helps you immensely when you have a character who is going into kind of murky waters and coming out. It was incredibly beneficial and important for us to be able to have a character that could kind of exist in this world and do kind of questionable things, but you’re still on his side.”

In addition to Sutherland, the cast of “Rabbit Hole” includes Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang.

Golding (“Empire”) plays a character who appears to be an average person but it is soon revealed to be full of secrets. A good rule of thumb when watching “Rabbit Hole” is that nothing is ever as it seems.

The fact Golding gets to work with Sutherland was a blessing to her. She was able to get coaching from Sutherland in the proper way to handle very physical scenes. As for the mystery element, Golding just played the subtext.

Sutherland is looking for all the physicality and subtext to give him another hit. He knows that there is an appetite by viewers for tales of spies.

“It’s the world that most of us don’t know about. When we started talking about this, ‘Three Days of the Condor’ was a film that was brought up,” Sutherland says. “There were so many different reasons that I love that movie. But in that specific instance, the idea that the person who was in charge of knowing all their secrets was somehow having these secrets used against him is one of the great primal fears that I think we all individually have as human beings.

“But, also, I think we can’t help but wonder what’s going on. There has to be another world operating below or above the one that we’re just normally existing in. And whether it’s true or not, we’ll be very interested in what that is. And, certainly, we will always be envious of people who seemingly have more information than we do. And so for all of those reasons, I think spy films have captured people’s imagination going all the way back to the beginning of film in the ’20s.”

How the viewing audience will respond to this new thriller will be revealed when the show launches March 26. After the debut of “Rabbit Hole” with two episodes, a new episode will drop weekly on Sunday.