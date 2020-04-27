Katie Cassidy happy with final ‘Arrow’ season

(KGET) — If you only like to binge watch a TV series from start to finish, “Arrow” has wrapped up its eight-season run on the CW Network and the last season is now available to own on digital, Blu-ray and DVD.

Katie Cassidy, who played Laurel Lance and the Black Canary on the comic book-inspired production, got to see from the inside what gave the show its longevity. The show, according to Cassidy, works because it never was just a program about people in weird outfits battling crime.

“It was definitely a hybrid because you had this high-concept, action show but they also kept it very much grounded,” Cassidy says. “There was a lot of story and a lot of heart behind the Arrow.

“You had his backstory plus all of the other characters who helped keep it grounded.”

The series, based on the DC Comics Universe character of Green Arrow, started after a violent shipwreck that left billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea.

Queen returns home to Star City determined to right the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice. Cassidy’s character started out as a legal aid attorney and Queen’s ex-girlfriend, who later becomes a vigilante and becomes the Black Canary.

Cassidy likes the idea that the combination of the super hero elements and serious human stories made the show good programming for all ages.

The “Arrow” team knew going into the 10-episode final season the show was going to come to an end. Following the arrival of The Monitor, Queen left his home, his family and his team behind to take on his most challenging battle yet, knowing the cost may be his life.

Cassidy describes the series finale as going out on a high note.

“I hate to say it by some shows tend to overdo it with their finale and drag it out so much. It’s like they have beaten a dead horse in a way,” Cassidy says. “What was really nice about our shows is that I don’t think we really did that.

“I feel like we went out at a time when our show was still very much relevant but we told the story we wanted to tell and we left it and it’s time to move on. We left it in a way that leaves a place where a spinoff show could go.

One thing that became clear during the eight-season run of “Arrow” is that the end is never final. Katie Cassidy saw that first hand when her character died and then returned to the series as a Laurel from a parallel Earth.

So, there looks to be more life left in the character. A spinoff series, “The Canaries,” was being discussed before all TV production was shut down. If the CW moves ahead with the show, Cassidy would join other “Arrow” alumni Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara in the new show.

Another series would continue to expand Cassidy’s TV and film resume that started in 2003 with “The Division.” Since then, she appeared in the films “When a Stranger Calls, “Black Christmas” and the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street. Her TV credits include “Supernatural,” “Harper’s Island,” “Melrose Place” and “Gossip Girl.”

No job until “Arrow” pushed Cassidy so hard. She got to play Lance in a variety of ways because of the way the character would leave and return in a new form. This was also the most demand job she ever faced physically.

“One thing I am very grateful and fortunate for is as an actor, I was certainly not bored ever while working on ‘Arrow.’ They gave me a lot to do and I love working,” Cassidy says. “I like working particular when it is being creative and that’s definitely what the writers did for me.”

That creativity took some careful planning on Cassidy’s part. Because there were so many versions of the character, various timelines and different worlds. Cassidy had to make sure she knew which version of Lance she was playing, in what period of time and how much the character did or didn’t know.

As for the physicality of the role, Cassidy says, “The way that I work I do a backstory for the character. For me, something this physically demanding, made it helpful playing the character because I try to immerse myself in a role as much as possible.”

“Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season,” includes all 10 action-packed episodes from the eighth season, plus the show’s 2019 Comic-Con Panel, the broadcast special “Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” and deleted scenes. A limited edition bonus disc featuring all five DC crossover event of “Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes will be available exclusively for those who purchase the Blu-ray. “Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season.”