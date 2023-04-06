Kathryn Hahn has always been a fan of projects that don’t look at the world as being purely good or bad. She’s drawn to stories that take into consideration the complexities of what it means to be an emotional human being.

She found that when reading the script for the new Hulu series “Tiny Beautiful Things” written by Liz Tigelaar based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed.

“I was so moved by the writing of Liz’s. And then when I read the source material that was simply questions and answers. There was such generosity in that and a give‑and‑take,” Hahn says. “There was such a heart in there.”

The project that got Hahn’s attention follows Clare (Hahn) a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. Her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent.

That’s when an old friend asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar. Clare is certain she has no business giving anyone advice but eventually takes on the writing job. At the same time, she is providing insights to others, Clare is forced to reflect on her own life choices.

All eight episodes debut April 7 on the streaming service.

Hahn comes to the new series with a diverse resume that started in a very familiar place. She began her career on the NBC series “Crossing Jordan” playing grief counselor Lily Lebowski. Since then her roles have included “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “This Is Where I Leave You” and “WandaVision.”

With most jobs Hahn generally banks mainly on the script. “Tiny Beautiful Things” was different in that the emotional power she found in the script forced her to bring more of herself to the role.

“I don’t know a person on the planet that I particularly trust that says they have their [expletive deleted] together. I think it’s an evolving process being a human being,” Hahn says. “I think we are always constantly trying to figure it out, and I think that that’s the beauty of any of these roles I’ve been lucky enough to play is that it’s that journey, I think, that we are all on.

“This is the sweet spot for me. The place that I love to be as an actor is that place between that catch in your throat of, like, ‘Is it going to be a laugh or a sob?’ That’s my favorite place as a performer.”

There have been some changes made to Strayed’s original story including moving the tale from the ‘90s to the present. Strayed stresses that the heart of her story remains very much intact.

Strayed grew up in poverty living in the remote Minnesota woods, 20 miles from the nearest small town. They had no electricity and no running water.

Despite all of that, Strayed describes her early life as being “absolutely beautiful.”

“I had an amazing family that was just rich. My mother would say, ‘We are not poor because we are rich in love.’ Now, of course, I would roll my eyes at that,” Strayed says. “When I complained about having what we called the ‘honey bucket’ or an outhouse or having to wash my hair in a pot that we heated up a pot of water on the wood stove, my mother would say, ‘You are going to thank me for this someday. This is character‑building’.”

Strayed’s response to that was she didn’t want her character built but would prefer to have a toilet. Eventually, she realized that her mother was right. That lifestyle instilled values in her that would give her the tools she needed to survive and thrive.

Those lessons became very important when Strayed’s mother died at the age of 45. It was a devastating emotional blow to the writer but when she got lost in her sorrow it was the strength her mother instilled in her that helped her deal with the loss.

“I think, for most of us, the truth is we don’t have to go find strength or confidence or a sense of okayness or security. It’s already in there,” Strayed says. “We are already whole. Some of the things we experience, some of the fears, anxieties, and doubts tell ourselves a different story, but healing is the way back to that story that we are whole.

“We have everything we need to save ourselves and that suffering is a part of life, whether it be washing your hair in a pot or living your life without your mom. And so that’s what I got from growing up the way I did, and it is one of my greatest treasures.”

Strayed also got the strength and knowledge to help others. How she did that serves as the basis for the new series.