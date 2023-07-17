Timothy Olyphant’s initial response to why he was ready after eight years to return to the role of Raylan Givens for the FX series “Justified: City Primeval” is that he would “make a lot of money.” He quickly adds his real concern was that creatively, it would be “a big mistake.”

Then Olyphant gets serious. He explains that when it came to reprising the role, he had no concerns because of the source material and series creator.

“Elmore Leonard and Graham Yost gave us so much material to launch what I’ve always thought was potentially numerous stories. I thought as long as we were still in the Elmore Leonard world and the Graham Yost world that the two of them created, I just thought I’d love to be there for it,” Olyphant says.

The product that brought him back to the role debuts at 10 p.m. July 18 on FX with two episodes. Those episodes will be available the following day on the streaming service Hulu.

Olyphant originally played Givens on the FX series “Justified” from 2010-2015. In the production based on Elmore Leonard’s books, he played the US Marshall with deep secrets who returned to his native town to hand out his form of justice. Givens is now living in Miami where he splits his time between being a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl.

A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit where he crosses paths with a sociopathic desperado (Boyd Holbrook) who’s already alluded the law.

It won’t be a problem if you did not see the original “Justified” as “Justified: City Primeval” has been designed as a standalone production. Those who have seen the original series will discover little Easter eggs that help make the new series an extension of the universe of “Justified.”

Executive producer Sarah Timberman says, “It’s an extension of the show in a kind of storytelling mode. Even though it’s Detroit, I feel like the hallmark of the original show was that you’d spin out into Margo Martindale and Kaitlin Dever’s world.

“I think this show repeats what ‘Justified’ does so well, which is create these really detailed universes of people who are not good guys or bad guys but kind of in the gray areas.”

Olyphant felt a deep sadness when “Justified” ended.

“But not because of the character, but because of the people that I was working with and how much I had enjoyed being in their company, let alone being able to collaborate with them. I cried like a baby on that last day,” Olyphant says.

He’s very happy to be back and gets an additional kick of joy because his own daughter, Vivian Olyphant, was cast to play his character’s daughter in the new series. If the new series had kept the correct chronology, the daughter would be much younger than the 15-year-old that Vivian is playing.

There were several discussions as to what age to make the character. The decision to make her 15 came down to a father dealing with a child who is only a few years from potentially leaving home.

Working with his daughter made Olyphant happy and very emotional.

“It’s the best of the world when you are maintaining a level of cool and humor and at the same time really deeply moved by it all at once,” Timothy Olyphant says. “I was just trying to keep it together. Look, it was a real pleasure working with her. It was a pleasure working with everybody.

“I mean, this is an incredible cast, and she was an absolute professional, and I mean that in every sense of the word. It was really special. It was really cool. I mean, the only difficult times was when she would tell me to go [expletive deleted] off and the crew could hear it, and I just thought that just wasn’t helpful for anyone.”

Olyphant certainly had a lot to share with his daughter in terms of acting as the Hawaii native has been a professional actor for almost three decades. His credits include “Hitman,” “Snowden” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Most recently, Olyphant was seen in Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & The Six” and “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

Vivian Olyphant was excited to get to work with her father.

“Even just preparing for the audition was a joy, and if that was just the case, if I didn’t get the job, then I would be happy with that. But I really liked working with him,” Vivian Olyphant says. “I felt like we kept a good balance about being professional but also really enjoying this experience because not many people get to work with their parents.

“I thought we kept a good balance of professionalism and fun. Work hard, play hard.”