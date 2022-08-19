“Jurassic World Dominion” now available on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures)

The latest dinosaur tale is among the new releases on DVD and Blu-ray this week.

“Jurassic World Dominion” Grade 1 ½ stars: This latest offering in the franchise is a painful failure. Gone is all of the magic of the original movie having been replaced by a convoluted story, tired characters and a technology that now seems archaic.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is closer to the B-grade cheesy science fiction movies that populated drive-ins during the 1950s. The only good thing that can be said in terms of the work by director Colin Trevorrow (“Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom”) is that he has made a strong case to end the film franchise.

“Jurassic World Dominion” goes for the trite storyline of having the greedy head of a major corporation, Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott), be the mastermind behind a potentially cataclysmic world threat. The plot gets even more jumbled when there is a major effort to kidnap teenager Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), the cloned offspring of super scientist Charlotte Lockwood who died at the age of 24. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) have been looking after her since the “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” days.

The film does mark the return of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) who were the key figures in the original film. If the thinking was their participation in the movie would give “Dominion” a bridge to past glory, it was logic as faulty as the script.

What their presence actually does is serve as a reminder of just how great they were in the original movie and how well their characters were developed.

The complete absence of originality in story, characters and technology in “Jurassic World Dominion” leave the film as little more than looking like a sad effort to capitalize on a greatness that faded a long time ago.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 16

“Baby Assassins”: Two highly trained teenage assassins are informed by upper management that they will need to hold down normal jobs as a cover. An unfortunate event means the two must band together to survive an epic fight for their lives.

“The Mulligan”: A man who is watching his world fall apart gets coaching from a veteran golfer. Pat Boone stars.

“Samiria’s Dream”: A Zanzibari woman who aspires to have a family like all of her friends is also determined to pursue higher education and a career.

“The Black Phone”: Kidnapped boy begins to get mysterious telephone calls.

“Icon”: A man who is about to become a father looks for the truth behind why he never had a relationship with his dad.

“Are You Proud?”: The documentary looks at the LGBT rights movement through the partial victory of the 1967 Sexual Offences Act to Stonewall, the Gay Liberation Front, the AIDS crisis, legal marriage and the 2016 Pulse night club shooting.

“Sniper: Rogue Mission”: When a crooked federal agent is involved in a human sex trafficking ring, Sniper and CIA Rookie Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) goes rogue to uncover the corrupt agent.

Available through digital platforms

“Sharp Stick”: Caregiver longing to be seen begins an exploratory affair with her older, married employer.

“Syndrome K”: Three Roman Catholic doctors create a fake disease during the Nazi occupation of Rome to save Roman Jews from being sent to Auschwitz.