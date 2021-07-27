‘Jungle Cruise’ not a magical, mystery tour

“Jungle Cruise,” the latest adaptation of one of the Disney theme park attractions into a movie, is not anywhere as good as the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” offering. But, it is nowhere as bad as “The Haunted Mansion” (a very low bar in the cinema world).

The new theme ride film finds its mediocrity in a story that is at times painfully familiar and at other times overly complicated. The only thing that keeps the film from slipping into the failed category is the star power provided by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Johnson plays Frank Wolff, the skipper of a jungle cruise that travels down the Amazon. He has never heard a dad joke he didn’t like. Wolff’s down on his luck and needs a quick fix of cash.

Wolff’s character is used to establish the connection between the theme park attraction and the movie. The setup is rushed and crammed into the opening moments with such a lack of skill that even a tired joke about “the backside of water” comes across funnier than this entire movie.

Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) arrives. She and her inept brother (Jack Whitehall) have spent their lives in search of a magical tree. The blossoms of the tree reportedly can cure any illness. She hires Wolff to take her down the river to find the tree and prove it is not a myth.

This is where the film hits a fork in the writing river. Writers Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa could have opted for the tributary that would have made this a 21st Century answer to “The African Queen.” The stars of “Jungle Cruise” have enough chemistry that such an approach would have worked.

Instead, the writers take the slapstick route. It starts with the usually strong Paul Giamatti turning in his most embarrassing acting work since “Big Fat Liar” as the over-the-top owner of a competing jungle cruise. It continues with the arrival of a group of Germans – under the command of Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons) – who are also looking for the magic tree.

Both Giamatti and Plemons have done superb work in the past but these roles look like they are cast members in a production at the theme park. They are just two-dimensional characters.

Adding to the ills are action sequences that look like outtakes from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Mummy.” This includes half-rotted conquistadors who instead of avoiding sunlight like rotting pirates, can’t venture too far from the river.

Director Juame Collet-Serra (“The Shallows”) adds to the familiarity by staging all of the action scenes with a very standard beat. He relies more on the special effects used to produce all of the creatures to create the action tension than finding a more clever way to stage the sequences.

Because the action is so familiar and the jokes so bland, the only strength comes from the central players. Johnson does a passable job as the wisecracking ship captain because he’s playing the same character he played in “Rampage,” “Jamanji,” “Baywatch” and “Central Intelligence.”

You could add “Young Rock” to that list because Johnson never shows any acting skills but just plays himself in every film. He’s likable enough that he can get away with it but his lack of acting abilities will always keep a film from rising to the top.

He does get some help from Blunt who continues to prove she is one of the most versatile performers working in films today. Contrast this free-spirited role with the darkness of “A Quiet Place” and it is easy to see that Blunt elevates every role she touches.

Their roles are just another example of how “Jungle Cruise” feels like a rehashing of other movies. The connection the characters played by Johnson and Blunt have in this film mirrors the same link Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz found in “The Mummy.” Even their banter sounds like an echo of that action film.

The bar was not very high for “Jungle Cruise” as its inspiration is a theme park ride that is very hokey. Cast and crew of the film do just enough to match that journey but never add anything to the trip. That doesn’t make the movie bad but it certainly doesn’t make it good.

Movie review

Jungle Cruise

2 stars

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Jack Whitehall.

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Rated: PG-13 for violence, scary images