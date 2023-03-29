BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new AppleTV+ series, “The Big Door Prize,” is based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name. It tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store. Those who use the machine are told their true life potential.

Josh Segarra, who plays Giorgio in the 10-episode series that is available now on the streaming service, didn’t need a machine to tell him where his potential would lead him. He had plenty of people around him who did that.

“I’ll start with my parents,” Segarra says. “In this quirky thing that I do, they have always given me the confidence to go out there and try. To take a leap on the stage.

“They never wavered my entire life even when I was a teenager and I wanted to move to New York. They always had my back. And of course, there were a lot of teachers.”

Segarra’s interest in acting started at an early age when he portrayed the Cowardly Lion in the Orlando Youth Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” That interest only grew as he continued acting through high school and college.

The confidence shown in him by family, friends and teachers was not wasted as the Florida native has built up a long career on television with such projects as “Sirens,” “Arrow” and “She Hulk: Attorney at Law.” His film credits range from “Vampire Bats” to “Scream VI.” Segarra also has theater credits that include the Broadway hit “On Your Feet.”

Segarra joins the cast of the new streaming service series created by Emmy-Award winner David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”) that also includes Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara.

He was not aware of the book before signing on to be part of the project.

“But we got to meet M.O., he came to set. And he had a good time. I just remember his face smiling, walking through and just telling us, like, look at this world. I’d never pictured it like this. And that’s what I’ll remember forever,” Segarra says.

Once he became aware of the premise, Segarra became convinced that if such a real machine existed, it could be a problem for him. That’s because no matter what the machine predicted to be his potential, he would attack it with all his energy and attention.

His character has the confidence to deal with the machine. Segarra sees Giorgio as a person who thinks he has a lot of talents and has no problem telling everybody in this town about those talents.

That’s one reason he loves the character so much.

“He’s a former New York Ranger hockey player and goes to this town, goes back to his town and opens an Italian restaurant that he’s really proud of. He likes to host his best friends,” Segarra says. “I think he’s all heart and he was a very, very fun character to explore. He’s got a lot of layers on top of him, literally and figuratively, and he rocks a tracksuit well. So any time I got to go to work in a tracksuit, I think everybody was jealous that I was in the most comfortable clothes on this one.

“He is such a great character.”

The fact Segarra grew up in a small town helped him to understand the small town ways of those in “The Big Door Prize.” It is a place where everyone knows everyone and they know all of their business.

Even when Segarra moved from his small hometown in Florida to New York, he always felt like he was part of a smaller community. That came from the fact he has always been a curious person.

“There is really an underlying eeriness to the whole town in ‘The Big Door Prize.’ You are watching it and wondering why everyone is acting so weird,” Segarra says. “Then you find out they are getting their card. They are getting their potential.

“Some people are freaked out about that.”

It was a bonus that Segarra got to sing and dance a little as Giorgio. That’s a big difference from his work in the superhero TV world with “Arrow” – where he played Adrian Chase and Prometheus – and “She Hulk: Attorney at Law” where he portrayed Augustus “Pug” Pugliese.

Segarra is one of a handful of actors who have been able to play characters in projects sponsored by both Marvel and DC Comics.

“What is cool about it is that now some people will come up and ask about Prometheus and some will ask about Pug,” Segarra says. “Every chat I get into about one of the shows, the fans are really knowledgeable.

“Because of that, I don’t think they come up to me as an actor. I think they come up to me as a compadre. A friend.”