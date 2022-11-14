Josette Simon’s “Crossfire” features a storyline that is sadly becoming more and more familiar in the real world. In the BritBox series, her character finds herself in the middle of a mass shooting at a secluded resort. It is a scenario that resonates loudly with what is happening in the world today.

“There are far too many incidents like this. I think it has become horribly relatable,” Simon says.

“Crossfire,” set to debut Nov. 15 on the streaming service, follows three good friends and their families who believe they have found a sanctuary from the troubles of their daily lives. This changes in a blink when gunmen take over the hotel and begin killing guests. This puts the friends in the position of having to make life and death decisions.

The three women would appear to reflect the main ways people would react to such a deadly situation. One friend seems to fall apart while another (Keeley Hawes) is moved to take action. Simon’s character is a doctor who remains calm as she tries to help those who have been injured.

Simon says the beauty of this story is that each woman may start from a different point but they all eventually show strength and bravery to take control of their situations. She is particularly proud that her character remains calm in the center of all the chaos.

The British actress points out that the major strength of “Crossfire” is that the three women are at the forefront of the story. Unlike other productions, they are not treated like damsels in distress who have to be saved by the men in their lives.

That translates to the women being very strong but while Simon appreciates that characteristic, she doesn’t think it is necessary to describe them as “strong women.” There have not been instances – as she points out – where the male characters are at the forefront and then described as “strong men.”

“They are just women,” Simon says.

How the women react in “Crossfire” comes from the script. Simon believes that in such a real situation, everyone would believe that they would react one way. But, there is really no way of knowing until such a real situation exists.

The attack on the resort is the driving force of the three-episode series but it is not the whole story. Main characters in “Crossfire” come to the resort with some deep personal problems that are only magnified in the second half of the production when the aftermath is revealed.

Putting together the film came with some challenges as it was produced during COVID protocols. The cast and crew were confined to the hotel in Spain where the filming was done, a facility with so many twists and turns in its passageways, people often got lost.

“And, often the rooms where people were staying were the rooms used for filming,” Simon says.

But, the beauty and peaceful nature of the facility helped fortify the idea that such deadly situations almost often happen in places where people feel they are safe.

“Crossfire” is the latest addition to an extremely diversified career for Simon. Since breaking through as Dayna Mellanby in “Blake’s 7,” she has worked on “Merlin,” “Broadchurch,” “Silent Witness,” “Nightflyers,” “Skins,” “Detective Pikachu” and “Wonder Woman.”

Putting together such a wide range of roles was not easy for Simon. She has had to fight for color-blind casting and is certain she was passed over for roles because of the color of her skin.

It has been a struggle but one she has faced with determination. Simon’s background features a long list of stage productions as she was the first Black actress to appear in a Royal Shakespeare Company production and later was their first Black leading lady. Her credits include playing Ariel in The Tempest and Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra.

“And I have to say that it nearly caused a riot,” Simon says.

Simon’s efforts have allowed her to speak the eloquent words of Shakespeare and also deliver very modern-day dialogue. She approaches both the same way because at the heart of every role are the words that have been written for the character to speak.

Acting, to Simon, goes beyond the words and includes such elements as the nature of the character, whatever the character is dealing with in their life, what situation they are in and how they are responding to the other people around them. Those are all of the facets she looks for beyond the script.

“There is so much stuff you are trying to get right whether you are speaking Shakespeare’s words or you are speaking contemporary words,” Simon says. “They are challenges in every role.”

Britbox is an online digital video subscription service founded by BBC Studios and ITV plc. It mainly features current and past series from the BBC and ITV.