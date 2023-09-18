José Hernández and his family traveled up and down Central California during the 1960s as migrant farm workers. Each season meant traveling long miles for work but that was nothing compared to his trek as an adult that took him into space.

Through determination, hard work and some major support from family and friends, Hernández became the first migrant farm worker to become a NASA astronaut and travel to the International Space Station. His journeys are depicted in the new feature film “A Million Miles Away” that is now available on the streaming service Prime.

His farm work travels never included a stop in Bakersfield, but Hernández is very aware of the city.

“We had three stops we repeated year after year,” Hernández says. “The first one was in the Ontario/Chino area for strawberries. The second one was in the Salinas area for more strawberries and lettuce. And then, the bulk of our time, five months, was in the Stockton, Modesto, Tracy area.”

The trips Hernández ended up making to Bakersfield came after his space journey when he visited the area to give motivational speeches.

“A Million Miles Away” is based on the book Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut (Center Street, 2012) written by Hernández. Numerous film companies approached him looking to buy the rights to tell his story. He admits to being very cautious regarding which offer to take because Hollywood has a track record of taking true stories and changing them for dramatic purposes.

Those fears went away after meeting with Mark Ciardi, the CEO, President and co-founder of Select Films. He was behind the film “McFarland USA” that documented the young cross-country runners in the Central California city who in 1987 rose to championship status. Other films to his credit include “Million Dollar Arm” and “Secretariat.”

“His film house had the pedigree of working very successfully telling motivational stories,” Hernández says. “I figured this is where my story belongs.

“And then, coupled with him and the director, I was in good hands. I participated along the way with several drafts of the script and giving recommendations for the lead actors.”

The role of playing Hernández went to Michael Peña whose past work ranges from “Ant-Man” to “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

There was no need for any changes to the real story because the life Hernández led was dramatic enough. His tale of going from farm worker to astronaut was so full of real drama, director/writer Alejandra Márquez Abella had a difficult time condensing what could have been a 10-part series into a two-hour broadcast.

“I think the pacing was the main thing. How to fit a decade into a one-minute montage,” Abella says. “The time management was a big thing. It was a challenge as a filmmaker but a good one.”

A big part of her work was working closely with Hernández to tell his story. She also had to create a close connection to NASA to be able to create the proper look for the film.

Her vision for the film follows Hernández and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the International Space Station. A big part of the focus is on the support of family, friends and a very perspective teacher – identified as Miss Young in the film – that helped change his life.

It was Young who would teach Hernández each time his family made their way back to Stockton. She recognized his tremendous skills in mathematics and urged the family to stay in the city rather than traveling so much to give Hernández a better chance at getting an education.

“She was sitting next to my parents at Cape Canaveral when I blasted off into space. All that part is true,” Hernández says.

His struggles with early education opportunities were only part of his story. Hernández had to battle through juggling a life that prepared him to be part of the space program and taking care of his family. He faced prejudice along the way, even being mistaken for the new janitor when he showed up for his first day as an engineer.

It was a long road but one that Hernández would travel again without hesitation. It was all worth it to him.

“Just going up there and floating for the first time, defying the laws of physics, you feel like you have a superpower. Like a superhero. Only about 500 and some odd people have had that privilege out of seven billion,” Hernández says. And there has been only one in that seven billion who started life working in the fields of Central California as a migrant worker and reached the stars.