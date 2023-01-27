Jorge Garcia has been in the cast for projects that were thick with complicated mythology and took large chunks of his life to produce. The mind-bending television series “Lost” and the short-lived “Alcatraz” are good examples.

Then, there are projects that are completed so quickly that when he lost his luggage on the way to the filming, he was home before the airline found his lost bags. The film “Condor’s Nest,” now in a limited number of theaters and available through the digital platform of On Demand, is such an acting job.

Garcia joined Jackson Rathbone, Bruce Davison and Michael Ironside making cameo appearances in the low-budget tale of a soldier (played by Jacob Keohane) who spends his life after World War II hunting Nazis who had gone into hiding in South America.

In the film, Garcia plays a bartender in a seedy bar that is on the soldier’s path of discovery. Although the role was small, Garcia liked the script and was impressed by the past work of “Condor’s Nest” writer/director Phil Blattenberger.

“When you get sent scripts, especially for low-budget films, the good ones are few and far between,” Garcia says. “This was a good story. I thought OK, I’ll come and help him tell this story. I’m available. Why not pop in.

“I am not even sure what drew him to me being in this part.”

Part of the reasoning could be that Garcia has become such a familiar face in television and film that his presence in the low-budget war movie will attract more potential viewers. Since starring in the cult favorite “Lost,” Garcia has been steadily working on projects such as “Hawaii 5-0,” “The Munsters,” “MacGyver,” “Once Upon a Time” and “The Ridiculous 6.”

He even made an appearance on “The Masked Singer” as Cyclops. Garcia jumped at the chance to be on the reality competition series because he was a fan and he got to wear a costume.

Garcia has been busy acting but he still has a bucket list of acting roles he wants to play.

“I have gone far enough in my career where I just want to check off things,” Garcia says. “I want to settle into doing things that are fun or excited me when I was a kid.”

At the top of the list is a production set in space where he would get to wear a “shiny uniform.” Garcia would also love to be in a western. He’s not certain if “Condor’s Nest” qualifies as having been part of a war movie.

“I really didn’t see a lot of action,” Garcia says.

Most of his action in the film is cleaning glasses as he talks to bar patrons. Garcia jokes that he cleans glasses so much in his scene that he is certain the specialty drink in the bar is a “drink in a clean glass.”

Whether it be a role as a singing Cyclops or glass-cleaning bartender, Garcia has taken on recent roles for a lot of different reasons. He points out that there was a period caused by the pandemic where acting jobs were not as numerous. Even with the reduced number, Garcia has reached the point in his career where he is more willing to turn down a role if the project doesn’t feel right to him.

Another reason for his acting choices now is that he has a 1-year-old daughter.

“You can’t help but not have that instinct playing in,” Garcia says. “I need to make sure this person is provided for a very long time. And so I am interested in how that may inform future decisions for me.”

One thing that won’t change is whether or not the project comes with a complicated story. Both “Lost” and “Alcatraz” were built around mysteries that required viewers to pick apart every scene for clues.

That kind of detailed storytelling puts extra pressure on the actors to make sure they are telling the tale correctly. But, Garcia likes genre productions and he would not shy away from doing another complicated story.

One responsibility that comes with being a part of a production with a thick mythology is that it tends to generate a lot of questions from viewers. Although “Lost” remains one of the most complicated and confusing series in TV history, Garcia is now finding that the majority of questions he gets these days have to do with his time on “Hawaii 5-0.”

He is happy to talk about the detective series because the role was written with him in mind. The role also gave Garcia some comedic moments to play.

“But when you get a Losty, they are definitely more diehard,” Garcia says. “There are a lot of people who are keeping ‘Lost’ alive.”