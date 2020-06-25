Joivan Wade enjoys emotional elements of ‘Doom Patrol’

Joivan Wade was a big reader of comic books when he was younger. That ended up being a real advantage for the British actor when he was cast to portray Victor Stone / Cyborg in the series “Doom Patrol.” He knew that although the group comes from the world of DC Comics, the ragtag collection of characters is not your typical band of super heroes.

You can see how different they are as the second season of “Doom Patrol” will be available starting June 25 on the new premium service HBO Max.

“As much as it’s a super hero show, I always tell people who aren’t fond of superhero shows that while it is in the superhero genre, what you typically get with superhero shows is about superheroes. But, this is not about the super heroes,” Wade says. “These are people who are anti-heroes and not wanting to take the roles of being superheroes.”

Wade likes that there are elements that will please those who are fans of the typical super hero format while at the same time there has been the push for the show to be more through dealing with elements of family, gay pride, mental illness, loss of identity, PTSD and the fragile nature of beauty.

Wade’s complicated super hero has him part of the team that includes: Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser); Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer); Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby); and Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). The group is led by the man known as The Chief (Timothy Dalton).

What makes these heroes so different is that they are incredibly flawed people. It would take 1,000 semi-trucks to carry all of their emotional baggage. It’s how they deal with those problems and save the world at the same time that serves as the basis for their story.

“This series is character driven and that’s not usually what you get with a superhero show,” Wade says. “We get these characters and get to go really deep with them.

“You don’t have to like superheroes to like this show because that’s not what we are selling you.”

The understanding of the character started with Wade being a huge comic book fan and then continued through seeing the animated “Teen Titans” series that featured Cyborg. Those were good starting points for the direction Wade’s taking the character.

He enjoys how the show is peeling back the emotional layers to reveal the pain and agony that is at the heart of Cyborg. This has only been possible because there have been entire episodes where the team has not thrown a single punch or faced a villain (other than their own demons).

Wade calls that kind of role to play “a dream come true.”

It’s been easy for Wade to deal with all of the emotional issues of “Doom Patrol.” Before slipping into the Cyborg costume – that blocks Wade’s vision in his left eye – he was trained at the BRIT School and was a member of The National Youth Theatre. His earlier works include “The Weekend Movie.” “The First Purge,” “Eastenders” and “Doctor Who.”

Wade has discovered that fans of the sci-fi world already knew him from “Doctor Who” before he started working on “Doom Patrol.” He played the character of Rigsy, a young graffiti artist who helps save the world, in two episodes of the long-running British series.

“I find it difficult to have a conversation about ‘Doom Patrol’ with ‘Doctor Who’ coming up,” Wade says. “That’s because there really is a strong crossover with the fans.”

“Doom Patrol” has been one of the most demanding acting jobs for Wade because of the costume he wears to portray the character who is part man and part machine. He’s proud of the look but admits only being able to see with one eye has created some interesting moments.

There was a scene filmed that did not air where members of the Doom Patrol are playing baseball. He found it very difficult to handle a baseball coming at him at 60 miles an hour without having any depth perception.

Wade laughs and then adds, “I think I’ve gotten used to it now.”