John Slattery’s ‘NEXT’ acting job made him think

(KGET) — John Slattery is an actor for all ages.

He had no problem with the ‘60s and early ‘70s with “Mad Men” and was equally tuned into the ‘70s with “Mrs. America.” His upcoming series “NEXT,” takes Slattery to a very near future when Artificial Intelligence goes from being a help to mankind to being its biggest threat not connected to Cyberdyne.

The new FOX series – slated to start at 9 p.m. Oct. 6 – has Slattery playing a tech billionaire who has invented a form of A.I. that becomes super intelligent and threatens mankind. His efforts to pull the plug are stopped by both the AI and some very close-minded humans.

There have been numerous TV shows and movies where an AI has become a threat. The mandate of “NEXT” was that this was not a case of the world being taken over by some massive technological beast in an apocalyptic way. Where the series will look to create fear is with how much damage can be done with a series of mundane action.

“This thing in the pilot gives the kid the combination to the gun safe. It’s a very simple equation that ends up with potentially horrific results. It isn’t necessarily the highest‑concept usage of the AI that’s the most frightening. It’s the simple stuff,” Slattery says. “It’s out to not necessarily attack you in a linear way. It’s the nonlinear attack of getting us to fight with each other thereby giving it time to go somewhere else.

“So we are searching for this. It’s a manhunt without a man, with a ticking clock that isn’t sure either. Part of the thriller aspect of this is that you don’t really know.”

Slattery is certain viewers will be able to relate to the series because of what is going on in the real world. He points to how Artificial Intelligence is already being used to determine whether a tumor is cancerous. This speeds up the medical process but gives the AI access to very vital information that can be used for good or evil.

What “NEXT” is doing is taking away the assumption that the artificial intelligence has our best interest at heart. A misdirected diagnosis could lead to unnecessary surgery or an errant command could turn a self-driving car into a death car.

This is why Slattery looks at the rapidly changing world of technology with a suspicious and caution eye. He sees the world as being pushed toward self-governance and isolation.

“If you can get a fake girlfriend and a fake priest, what do you need a real priest or real human interaction for? So you can just sit in your basement in the glow of your computer screen and do everything you need to do, have all of the contact you need to have. You can buy everything. You can get it delivered to your chair,” Slattery says. “If we are all left to our own devices, literally, where does it go from there?

“I mean, isn’t that what government is? Is it, to some degree, supposed to protect us from ourselves or protect the weak from the people who are going to take advantage of them? The further isolation of all of us as we get more and more connected to these devices that protect us from – or prevent us, rather – from seeing or interacting, it’s like a loop. This whole show, the idea is a loop, and that’s what’s kind of so interesting about it.”

“NEXT” was originally scheduled to be a summer series but when the pandemic hit, the production was moved to a fall launch. After the original order of episodes were filmed, members of the cast and crew were given electronic devices featuring Alexa.

After they saw the first episode, everyone gave the gift back.

Slattery says, “I don’t have an Alexa. I’m [expletive deleted]‑scared.

“You have a conversation with someone, and the next day, your phone is blowing up with ads for whatever you were talking about. You look at Instagram and you hit something, and then you’re loaded up with ads for whatever. I mean, it’s, obviously, watching.”