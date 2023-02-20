John Singleton died two years after creating the FX series “Snowfall” with Dave Andron and Eric Amadio. The co-creators have kept the vision Singletary had for the show going through a six and final season that launches at 10 p.m. Feb. 22.

Andron has been so happy with how the series has been presented since the launch, he saw no reason to do anything different for the final episodes than what Singleton had helped establish at the start.

“This is all his legacy. This is the story. He started his career telling about South Central, about his neighborhood,” Andron says. “I think, if anything, I guess we just felt maybe a little added pressure to make sure we brought it home and landed the plane the right way.

“I think we’re all very proud to be continuing to tell the story that he started telling. And I think we’re ending it the right way. I like to think he would have loved what we’ve come up with. I think that’s a really special part of this whole process.”

The series has told the story of how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction that rock cocaine leveled upon the community of South Central L.A. The sixth season unfolds in October 1986 with Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built.

Surviving means out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

Things did not go smoothly when the first pilot was shot in 2015 and a second attempt had to be made. Idris had a year to prepare before the second filming started.

Idris – who was born long after the ‘80s were over – used that time to immerse himself in the music and movies of the era. He also researched what was going on with racial issues at the time. What he discovered was that the fatherless kids, drugs in the neighborhoods, police brutality, politics and racism that was happening in the United States was not that different from his home country of England.

Executive producer and writer, Walter Mosely, points out that Singleton wasn’t just a brilliant writer and director who was always deeply committed to the subject matter but he was one of the most generous people he had ever met.

“He was there for everybody. He was there for the actors. He was there for the writers in the writers’ room, and he gave us the show,” Mosely says. “It’s not like we would come to him and he’d say, ‘Well, no. Not that. Not that. My vision is this or that.’

“He’d say, ‘Oh, man. That’s great.’ “

Getting to play Franklin Saint for six seasons gave Idris a chance to grow as an actor. Not only does he continue to be the central star of the series, he has taken on the title of executive producer.

The biggest surprise for him during the series run was that Franklin went against his own family. When Idris was preparing to take on the role in the first season, he uses family as one of the biggest themes in knowing how to play the character. Franklin had always put family first.

Things can change a lot in six seasons.

“To see Franklin Saint go from boy to man and to see myself go from boy to man and my art and the way I interact with the world, being more confident, being more of a leader and leaning into that, I think that’s one of the biggest comparisons I have with Franklin,” Idris says. “I think that is his evolution. We’ve watched a kid turn into a man and the rocky road that that was for him.”

Idris only got to work directly with Singleton for two seasons but that was enough for the young actor to credit the director with teaching him everything he knows in terms of acting. Singleton directed Idris to watch the work of actors such as Sidney Poitier and Laurence Fishburne to get an understanding of himself.

The biggest thing Singleton taught Idris on a personal level was humility. Idris pauses and adds that his mother also had a hand in teaching him to be humble.

“Everyone you meet on the way up, you are going to meet on the way down. I constantly just want to continue to learn, and that’s what Singleton taught me. Continue to learn. You never know it all,” Idris says. “And this season and last season, I was blessed with the opportunity to produce on a show that I love, and, again, it was about almost being more humble when you have power, and that’s something Singleton always taught me. He’s still with me.

“And going forward in all of my endeavors in my career, I’m always going to give thanks to him.”

If you miss new episodes on FX, they will be available the following day on Hulu.