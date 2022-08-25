BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Movies and television shows built around a bank robbery tend to feature frantic action, blazing gunfire, violent standoffs and a massive amount of mayhem. “Breaking” is the latest feature film to use a bank robbery as the setting but it goes in a very different direction as it has none of the high-action elements generally associated with the heist genre.

“Breaking” is a deeply touching, socially relevant tale of one man’s heart-breaking frustration with dealing with overwhelming government bureaucracy that he is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice just to draw attention to the endless stream of problems. The fact this production – that opens in theaters Aug. 26 – is based on a true story adds emphasis to the pain created by the indifference the veteran faced that resulted in deep disillusionment.

John Boyega continues to take on roles that are a galaxy far, far away from his work in “Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens.” He plays Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley who on a hot summer day in 2017 walks into a bank in the Atlanta area and hands a note to one of the employees that states he has a bomb.

This is not a bank robbery but a desperate cry for help. All Brown-Easley wanted to do was to get someone to give him back his monthly disability check of $892 that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had withheld. Tension mounts as even with the potentially deadly standoff going on, the endless stream of red tape keeps anyone from getting a solution to the problem.

Because all of the high-octane elements of a bank robbery tale have been stripped away, the movie is totally dependent on the audience being sympathetic enough to the plight of the 33-year-old former Lance Corporal, husband, and father they will stay with him on his ill-fated journey. This is not an easy task as it is necessary to look past the criminal actions taken to prove the point.

That responsibility of winning over the audience falls squarely on Boyega’s shoulders. He accomplishes the task by finding the right mix of desperation – that makes Brown-Easley dangerous enough to create tension – and civility – that makes him relatable.

Boyega allows the character’s frustrations to come screaming through when it is needed. But, his overall demeanor is more of a man who is calm with the unfortunate decisions he has had to make. The performance cries out not for the audience to embrace the man but to believe in his higher purpose.

First-time director Abi Damaris Corbin (who co-wrote the film with playwright/director Kwame Kwei-Armah) was smart enough to allow Boyega the ability to play scenes very small. His calm and quiet manner of speaking makes a much louder statement than if he was playing the character on an emotional high.

It helps that Boyega is surrounded by standout performers, especially the late Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) as a hostage negotiator. He provides the only outlet related to the government that offers the veteran a sympathetic ear.

Equally good are Nicole Beharie and Selenis Leyva as the employees caught up in the bank robbery. Beharie’s character offers a level head while stressing her fears at how her death would leave her son without a mother. Leyva’s character gives the terrified perspective that would be expected of a person put in such a deadly situation.

The always strong Connie Britton and Jeffrey Donovan round out a cast that is talented enough to make a bank robbery film that has been stripped down to its bare necessities as exciting as one with guns blazing.

There has not been a feature film dealing with a bank robbery that was so dependent on the strength of the cast and its message since the 1975 film “Dog Day Afternoon.” It is far more difficult to capture the minds and hearts of an audience with words rather than actions. When that happens, the final product is a powerful take of hope and despair.

Movie review

Breaking

Grade: B

Cast: John Boyega, Michael K. Williams, Connie Britton, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Jeffrey Donovan.

Director: Abi Damaris Corbin

Rated: PG-13 for violence, language

Running time: 103 minutes.