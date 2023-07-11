As more and more television series are being based on the writings of well-known authors – who also end up being an executive producer on the project – actors are facing a serious dilemma. They must decide how much to use the books and author to build their character while maintaining enough performance freedom to bring a part of themselves to the role.

That is what Michael Dorman and Julianna Guill dealt with taking on the starring roles in the Paramount+ series “Joe Pickett.” The production is based on the books by C.J. Box who is also an executive producer of the series.

Dorman started reading the books before he ever stepped in front of the camera. He found that while he was getting a deep insight into the character, he was also careful not to just be an exact mirror image of what was on the page.

“I still wanted to create something that was an element of C.J. Box’s version but then create our own version as well so that there was some sort of cocktail of input,” Dorman says.

Dorman opted to stop reading the numerous books left in the Pickett series. One of the reasons is that Dorman always has loved the surprise of where his character is going as he gets each new script.

As for what the actors found in the scripts, the second season is currently unfolding on the streaming service. Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, he must deal with a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past.

Having an author on hand is an interesting experience for both the actors and the writer.

“It has to be an interesting journey for someone like C.J. stepping on set and watching us bring these characters to life,” Dorman says. “And every time we have sat down with him, he has always been so complimentary and positive toward the take we have put into play.”

Box has written more than thirty novels that include the Joe Pickett series plus several stand-alone works. More than 10 million copies of his novels have been sold in the U.S. since Open Season, the first novel to feature Pickett, in 2001.

Dorman, a New Zealand native, came to the series with a long list of television and film acting credits that include “The Invisible Man,” “Patriot,” “Wonderland” and “Pirate of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” He also played Gordo Stevens in the space adventure series “For All Mankind.”

Both “Joe Pickett” and “For All Mankind” feature a Wild West mentality where actions often speak louder – and more often – than words. Dorman sees the similarities and differences between the characters.

“I felt Gordo was a different Joe but there are similarities in terms of the mechanics,” Dorman says. “Gordo has a lot of vices, but Joe is the kind of man whose moral compass gets him into a lot of trouble.

“I still feel like he is the kind of person you wish you could be 99% of the time.”

Although the series deals with the world of law enforcement, it also features the relationship between Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Guill). Over the years, Guill has put together an eclectic list of acting credits ranging from “Halloween” to “The Girlfriends Guide to Divorce.”

As she showed with a recurring role on “The Resident” and with “Joe Pickett,” Guill is attracted to roles that deal with family. The North Carolina native credits that with the fact that she comes from a large family.

“It is a completely loving family, so I have been had the opportunity to bring that to the two roles and used so much that has gone on in my family since I was a child,” Guill says. “We are so intimate that we fight but we come back. We know what is going on in each other’s lives. We help when we can.

“No one is alone. That is the way I was raised. There is always someone there to catch you when you fall. And, I think Marybeth struggles with that because it sometimes means losing herself in the process. That was a big part of season one.”

The “Joe Pickett” actors not only had the scripts and the author to use to build their characters but also had one more source. Guill jokes that her mother has read every Box novel in case they need more help.

The series also stars Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Chad Rook, Aadila Dosani, Keean Johnson, Skywalker Hughes Kamryn Pliva Vivienne Guynn, Patrick Gallagher and David Alan Grier.

Episodes from the first two seasons of “Joe Pickett” are currently available on Paramount+.