Joanne Froggatt well prepared for ‘Angela Black’ challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Joanne Froggatt rode such a dramatic emotional roller coaster playing Anna Bates on the much heralded “Downton Abbey” that she earned a Golden Globe plus three Emmy nominations. That character looks like she lived a simple life compared to the current role for Froggatt.

From the outside, it appears that Angela is living a nearly perfect life. She has a lovely house in suburban London where she lives with her husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman), and two sons. She spends her days working volunteer shifts at a dog shelter.

What the world is not seeing – chiefly because Angela has become a master of hiding it – is that she is a victim of domestic violence. Her husband is controlling and brutal but Angela loves him and clings to the fact he is the father of her children.

That changes when Angela is approached by Ed (Samuel Adewunmi) – a private investigator – who warns her Olivier has a horrific plan for her. Angela must decide if she believes the warning or just continues to live with her brutal life.

Because of the emotional and psychological complexities of the character, Froggatt did a lengthy amount of work to play the role. That started with her reading numerous books written by women who had dealt with domestic abuse.

“We also worked very closely with Women’s Aid which is a British charity who supports victims of domestic abuse,” Froggatt says. “I spoke to several counselors and I watched a documentary.”

The question of why women – or men – will stay in a relationship that is so dangerous is one that gets asked the most. The decision to make Angela’s life look so ideal from the outside was a way of making this question even more puzzling. It also reinforced the idea that domestic violence is something that can happen to anybody.

What Froggatt discovered from all of her research is that those who are confused by the actions of the person being abused don’t take into consideration the time element. Domestic violence doesn’t happen overnight but is built up over long stretches of time.

“It’s not like that and they behave like that straight away,” Froggatt says. “There are a lot of psychological tactics that happen where they may be the most incredibly wonderful person you have ever met in your life and you fall head over heels for them.

“And then there are tiny, tiny snippets of concern that slip in. It could be anything from what a person is wearing to being upset when a person has been gone an hour and fifteen minutes when they said they would be gone an hour.”

“Angela Black” picks up with the couple being at the apex of this steady increase in tactics. There are moments that show Froggatt’s character went through the slow build that has been the case with so many domestic violence cases.

One of the keys for Froggatt to play Angela is understanding that those being abused live in constant fear even in their own homes. Froggatt learned that according to statistics, the most dangerous time for someone being abused is when they finally decide to leave their home.

“A woman may be home with children. She may not have any income. He may hold all the purse strings. He’s in charge of the finances,” Froggatt says. “So how does she protect her children? How does she move them to a safe space with the finances and the means to do so?

“And how does she do that while looking over her shoulder thinking that someone could actually murder her.”

Froggatt was up for the challenge of this complicated role as she came to the demanding work in “Angela Black” with plenty of experience playing highly emotional roles. Along with her award-winning performance in “Downton Abbey,” Froggatt starred in the emotional whirlpool of “Liar.”

Her other credits include “Coronation Street,” “Bad Girls,” “A Touch of Frost,” “Danielle Cable: Eyewitness,” “See No Evil: The Moors Murders” and “Murder in the Outback.”

All of the emotional struggles for Angela reach a boiling point when she is approached by the mysterious private investigator. Adewunmi – best known for the film “The Last Tree” – admits it is difficult for him to talk about the character without giving away any spoilers.

“I worked closely with the director in order to know how much I show of the character and how far he could go,” Adewunmi says. “It is always in the eyes. That is what shows what Ed really wants in this situation.

“The fact is that he is human and does empathize with Angela. In spite of himself and his own objectives he knows Angela is a good woman,”

It will be easy for you to see where Angela’s story goes as all six episodes of the limited series “Angela Black” will drop exclusively on Spectrum (available on-demand, free and without ads) starting Feb. 7.