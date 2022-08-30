The simple answer to the question of why some people tackle great obstacles is that they do it because it is there. There’s a far more complicated reason the world’s greatest adventure-athletes continuously come face to face with danger on their quest to redefine what is possible.

National Geographic’s new 10-part series, “Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin,” set to debut at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 on the cable channel, goes on a journey to find the real reason the athletes test themselves in some of the most extreme environments in the world. Top athletes included in the series include renowned climber Alex Honnold, top big wave surfer Justine Dupont and big mountain snowboarder Travis Rice.

Jimmy Chin is an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, National Geographic photographer and professional climber and skier who has led and documented cutting-edge expeditions around the world for over 20 years. Despite all that he has accomplished as an athlete, Chin considers himself a storyteller first.

“I’ve always been really interested in stories about the human potential. I was compelled to tell these stories because I was surrounded by people that I really admired and was truly inspired by, which is the impetus of this series,” Chin says. “These friends and athletes and peers are truly extraordinary and talented athletes and people who have extraordinary stories, who are performing at the top levels of athleticism.

“But what drew me to telling these stories is the commitment level. These aren’t sports, these are lifestyles. People have to make often times extraordinary sacrifices to be able to do what they do and also I think have faced some extraordinary challenges.”

Along with his wife, Chai Vasarhelyi, Chin produced the documentaries, “The Rescue,” “Free Solo” and “Meru.” In documenting those who take on monumental challenges, Chin and his crew have to be able to keep up with the subjects of the films while dealing with all of the camera equipment.

The series will show the athletes facing situations that could turn deadly. Such moments help build the kind of tension that shows the kind of edge where these athletes live. At the same time, Chin wants the series to show that the biggest motivation for the athletes is the joy of talking the nearly impossible.

“A big part of the series is also to really highlight the joy of what we do. It’s those kinds of mystical experiences, those transcendent experiences, those experiences of joy that we go into the mountains, and we go seek and explore the edge, because that’s the way that we find those experiences,” Chin says. “But I also think we wanted people to understand what the real stakes are, and the sacrifices people make, and the challenges people face.

“I mean, they make the extraordinary look easy, and it’s not, and sometimes people forget that, and we want to show people what’s really happening behind what you normally see on TV. We want to see the decisions that people have to make, the risks that they’re assessing, how calculated people are.”

Travis Rice is a big mountain freeride snowboarder, a filmmaker and a designer who is considered by critics to be the best all-around snowboarder in the world. He has been professionally snowboarding since he was 18 years old and has won more than 30 grand slam titles, including gold medals at the Winter X Games, the U.S. Open, the Freeride World Tour and the Icer Air competitions.

Rice says taking on challenges doesn’t always end successfully. What he does when he is faced with a failure is to try to learn from it for the next time he straps on his snowboard to tackle a massive mountain. He looks at each adventure as an opportunity to grow.

Angel Collinson is one of the most accomplished big mountain freestyle skiers in the world. Throughout her career, she’s won the Freeskiing World Tour twice and became an award-winning star in ski films. Collinson says that whether her ski run is a success or failure is just another factor in shaping the rest of her life.

“Obviously, our sports and our jobs are a huge part of it. And I think it’s almost the strange, unique gift that this profession offers us is the chance to continually do that,” Collinson says. “It also offers a sobering reminder: a check-in for what moves us, what drives us, what lights us up, what brings us joy. What do we want to share with our children?

“The most important things and the most important reflections and reevaluations I think is kind of all about what the ‘Edge of the Unknown’ explores and what we all have our own unique takes on.”

Episodes of “Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin” will debut on the cable channel and then be available on the streaming services of Disney+ starting Sept. 7.