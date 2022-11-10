Jill Wagner is certain those who tune in to watch her holiday film, “A Merry Christmas Wish,” when it debuts at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 on Great American Family, will have a good time and get their spirits lifted. But, they won’t get to see another great part of the production.

Wagner plays a successful marketing executive from Manhattan who returns home when a relative dies. She is surprised to learn that she will inherit the family farm as long as she agrees to host the local Winter Wonderland festival. She gets help from the farm manager played by Cameron Mathison and that sets up a romantic conflict that plays out against a Christmas backdrop.

Although Wagner and Mathison have met in passing over the years, they have never had the opportunity to work on a project together. That proved to be a holiday gift for Wagner that she would have loved to have been able to share.

“I wish I could have filmed the behind the scenes,” Wagner says. “We had such a great time making the film I almost hate to say I was paid to do this. I have made a friend for life. He [Mathison] will be my friend forever because we just got along that well.”

The North Carolina native has been working on television and television for almost two decades with credits that range from “Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses” to “Wipeout.” She found filming “A Merry Christmas Wish” to be one of the best jobs she has ever had. Her hope is the fun they had making the movie comes through to the audience.

Along with the Christmas movie, Wagner is working on “Farm and Family with Jill Wagner,” a short-form series that is available Wednesdays and Sundays on Great American Community. This is a free direct-to-consumer app from Great America Media.

Wagner gives a glimpse into her life living on a farm in Nashville that includes tours of her property, working out, family life and Soulful Sundays.

“This is just a way of letting us share our lives with some of the fans of GAC,” Wagner says. “My house is a little private to me so the fact that I show my kitchen is a big thing.”

Wagner’s next project is the complete opposite of the holiday productions she has done. She is currently filming “Lioness,” a drama being produced through her production company with Taylor Sheridan. The series that deals with men and women in the military will be part of the Paramount+ programming in 2023.

Nate Boyer creates ‘MVP’ to highlight organization

Nate Boyer’s film, “MVP,” is based on the true story of the formation of Merging Vets & Players, a nonprofit organization that was founded by Boyer and Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer. The writer/director/star is an Army Green Beret veteran and former Seattle Seahawk but he stresses the film is not his story.

“It is the story of how the idea was formed and the organization got started in Jay’s gym in Los Angeles,” Boyer says. “This is not the story of one person but the organization.

“We wanted to capture the story of MVP on screen.”

Boyer’s film looks at how a recently retired NFL player (Mo McRae) forms an unlikely friendship with a homeless vet, Zephyr (Boyer). Their connection leads to Merging Vets & Players. Both the former athlete and veteran realize they are missing the family bond that they had with teammates and fellow soldiers.

The group empowers and connects combat veterans and former professional athletes, providing them with a new team to assist with transition to civilian life, promote personal development, and show them they are never alone. Those who participate learn how to deal with life when their glory days are over.

“MVP” will be available through on demand platforms starting Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. It can be seen through AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, Microsoft Movies and many others.

Boyer’s passion to make the film came out of the impact Merging Vets & Players has had on his life and the lives of so many others.

“Like the two main characters in the film, many of us battle with personal struggles and are searching for that purpose, identity, and a community where we feel like we belong,” Boyer says. “We hope that the release of this film elevates that conversation with audiences everywhere, helping both veterans and former athletes understand that no matter what, we got your back.”

The program started in Los Angeles but has grown to several locations across the country. Boyer is convinced that more cities will be added especially after the film draws attention to the organization. Future chapters are planned in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Seattle. GNC and the GNC Live Well Foundation have been heavily involved with MVP for several years and donated more than $1M to the organization.

The cast of “MVP” also includes Talia Jackson (“Family Reunion”), Christina Ochoa (“Animal Kingdom”) and Dina Shihabi (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”). Tom Arnold, Rich Eisen, Vietnam veteran Dan Lauria and former professional athletes Randy Couture, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long, Jarrod Bunch and Michael Strahan also appear in the production.

Grammy-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa wrote and performed the original song “Work4It” for the film.