Jessica Alba has lived a very hectic and busy life. Along with being a working actor since she was 13, the California native has launched a successful consumer goods company and been the mother to three. Despite having all that going on, Alba still has found time to launch – with extremely good friend Lizzy Mathis – “Honest Renovations.”

You can find the new reality series through the streaming service Roku where it has just launched.

The pair surprise parents with renovations to take their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous. That sounds like a host of other renovation shows but what makes this one different is that the duo gets honest about the pain points of parenting and the pressure points of a family home. They also find time to show off the deep friendship they have.

Even with her very busy life, Alba knew the time was right to create this TV project.

“I really feel like I had hit a time in my life where I wanted to do something that was outside my comfort zone and something that just brought me joy,” Alba says.

The other lure was being able to work with Mathis. Both are mothers of three who initially bonded after meeting when their children were in preschool. Alba was certain that any project with Mathis would end up being fun.

That’s obvious in the six episodes that have been ordered for the first season. Both hosts treat each renovation seriously, but they find plenty of time to laugh and have a good time. The friendship was well in place before getting to the point where they felt they were ready to create the TV series. They started with some YouTube content and then did a renovation of Alba’s parents’ home as test runs.

Alba and Mathis aren’t just figureheads for the series, but both share a deep passion for destruction and construction.

“I really just love interior design and home design,” Alba says. “It really is a love of mine. And because I have been around for a little bit, I took some things that I learned along the way and applied all my learning and mistakes I made to help someone else so they don’t have to make them would be amazing.”

Mathis brings the same passion to the series. Along with her own acting career, the Michigan native is the founder of TheCoolMom.Co. Through her YouTube channel production, she shares tips on how to make mom’s life easier.

Although she loves working with Alba, Mathis went into the project knowing that being best friends doesn’t always translate into the best business practice.

“We came into this with a knowledge of that,” Mathis says. “Work relationships and friendship are two very different things. How can we make them co-exist?

“So, we tested the waters a lot.”

There were times during the filming when the friendship was tested but they would take a moment to discuss the situation and then resume work. Alba adds that there were a couple of tears shed but in the end the friendship just got stronger.

Working together gave each the chance to understand the strengths and weaknesses of each other. Alba was impressed by the attention to detail that Mathis would bring to every project. That wasn’t always easy because they had six projects going on for the first season.

Mathis found that the only flaw Alba had when it came to renovation had to do with budgets. She would watch Alba come up with renovation plans for a room or two that would take up the entire budget for all the houses. All it took was to pull back those projects to a workable level.

Mathis adds, “That’s what the beauty in this is. Because we are so close and we are the type of friends who are so honest and pure with each other, we knew we could get over anything.

“We are not necessarily like this across the board with everybody, but we just happen not to be sensitive with each other.”

When any conflicts arose, they would talk about it and find the solution to get through it. Mathis echoes Alba when she says she is certain the working relationship made them stronger as friends.

The one thing the pair wanted to avoid was the kind of manipulation that goes on behind the scenes at other unscripted shows. Alba and Mathis would not allow any situations to be created that would result in manufactured conflict. Their plan was to put reality back into reality television.

“We were just going through real-life stuff. I was silly and inappropriate at times and so you get to see real actual conflict. At the same time, you see actual fun,” Alba says.