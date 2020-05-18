Jenny McCarthy ready for ‘Masked Singer’ finale

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — Jenny McCarthy joins Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke for one more night of guess work when the season finale of “The Masked Singer” airs at 8 p.m. May 20 on FOX. The final trio of hidden performers from this third season has dwindled down to the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel.

McCarthy’s journey to being on one of the hottest series to come along in the past few years has taken her from Playboy Playmate to game show sidekick to talk show seat to radio host. The biggest risk she took in her career came right after she had been named Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 1994.

“They asked me what I wanted to do next. I remember telling the Playboy people that I wanted to do comedy and do some hosting. I wanted to do something that would show my personality,” McCarthy says during a FOX party. “They thought it was a funny idea that a Playmate would want to get into comedy.”

McCarthy realized that if she wanted a career in sexy movies, her history with Playboy would be a bonus. But, she wanted to do more and that meant a lot more work. It became obvious to McCarthy very quickly that if she wanted to be known for more than appearing in Playboy, she was going to have to do it on her own. That started with going after a co-hosting job on the MTV series “Singled Out.”

Producers of the show refused to interview McCarthy for the job. She finally got her chance to tryout after a lot of begging and pleading. But it wasn’t all of the requests that got her seen.

“After they turned me down four times on the phone, I crashed the audition,” McCarthy says. “I didn’t even have a headshot. All I had was a Playmate photo so I drew a picture of myself.”

Once she got in the door, the producers saw enough in her to call her back for several more tests. They eventually realized that she was the Playmate that had been repeatedly calling them about being on the show.

McCarthy landed the job and was part of the series for 130 episodes. That was followed by a long list of credits including “Jenny,” “Santa Baby,” “Two and a Half Men” and a co-hosting spot on “The View.”

The Illinois native had also been part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” broadcast since 2010 but sat out this past year. She admits that while doing the New Year’s Eve show has been a blast, she did have a lot of fun sitting in her warm home watching the countdown on TV.

If you put all of what the 47-year-old McCarthy has done together, she’s well known enough that she could slip on one of the elaborate costumes and compete on “The Masked Singer” if she wasn’t one of the panelists. She could compete but she never will.

“I can’t dance or sing. That’s why they call me the pop culture guru,” McCarthy says. “We get to act as the audience at home. It’s almost like if you’re watching ‘Jeopardy’ and you’re sitting with your family and you’re saying out loud what the answers are.

“It’s our inner voices out loud, going, ‘Well, you know, she can dance, but her singing isn’t that’ so we’re all just trying to figure it out together as a team, which made it so much more fun.”

Had she been part of this season’s group, she would have joined the lineup that has included contestants who have a combined 69 Grammy nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Participants revealed so far this season have included Tom Bergeron, Barry Zito, Sarah Palin, Tony Hawk, Drew Carey, Dionne Warwick and Bret Michaels.

McCarthy has great admiration for those who have competed on the show.

“If you want to debut your singing voice, you are going to make it extra hard by putting this giant mask on,” McCarthy says. “You can’t see and a lot of them can’t breathe.

“They make it impossible. I give all the celebrities credit for doing it in the first place especially the non-singers.”