BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jennifer Garner has a type. There are certain kinds of acting jobs that have more appeal to her as was the case with the new AppleTV+ offering “The Last Thing He Told Me.” The seven-part series is based on the bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

“I’m drawn to women who learn their own strength in spite of themselves. There were a million different reasons to be drawn to this project and the character is definitely one,” Garner says.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who must develop a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. It will debut April 14 on the streaming service with the first two episodes. That will be followed by a new episode every Friday through May 19.

The cast also includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

The novel became an instant New York Times Bestseller and remained on the list for more than a year. It won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the year in 2021, and an Apple Best Book of the year in 2021. It was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries in 2022 across America.

When Dave started writing the book in 2012, she was too busy trying to visualize if the latest iteration of her writing was going to be the final one rather than worrying about a future adaptation.

“I never know the ending when I start writing,” Dave says, “So it started for me with the question of can we ever know the people we love and what does it mean to know the person you love the most? That was sort of the journey of the book.

“And the journey of the show was a really blessed one for me because it was my first time getting to work with my favorite writer, who happens to be my husband (Josh Singer).”

Both Dave and Singer knew that the adaptation of the book would be correct because they are both executive producers on the project. Making the series was less stressful for them because they wrote the book in the middle of a pandemic with no childcare.

The original idea Dave and Singer had was to adapt the book into a movie. As they pitched the idea, it became clear the material was so complicated and detailed that it needed to be told in multiple parts.

Garner was such a fan of the book that when the director and producers would arrive each morning, she would send them a note asking why certain lines of dialogue weren’t in the script.

“I’m definitely a fan,” Garner says. “So much so that there was this scene where Bailey was really angry with me and I had made this whole meal and then she storms out. And in my head, I would hear – as I’m standing there – it’s like I had the internal monologue of the book.

“There are so many moments where I imagine the process of making the show with Laura’s words from the actual book in my head.”

Garner is not alone in her admiration of the book as more than two million copies have been sold in the United States. It is also available in 38 countries.

No one sings the praises louder for Dave than her husband.

“What I love about Laura’s writing is it is propulsive. It’s always a fast read. Any one of her books, you’ll read in two days. The writing itself is lovely and bubbly and light and sucks you in,” Singer says. “But what’s amazing is there’s this nuance and wisdom underneath.

“Laura has a wisdom and a nuance that has guided my life since I’ve met her. If you look at my career, it’s like a hockey stick from the moment I met Laura. And my life, similarly. We work very hard. But what was amazing was that we then got these incredible actors.”

The bulk of the acing demands fell to Garner and Rice, an Australian native whose past work includes “Spider-Man: Far from Home” and “Black Mirror.”

Like Garner, Rice was well acquainted with the book before filming started.

“I read that in two days and loved it. I think Bailey’s story really intrigued me because it’s such a unique concept that everything she has ever known just suddenly disappears overnight,” Rice says. “We really talked about what that means for Bailey and her sudden understanding that all the things that she grew up thinking were normal are suddenly not so normal in this new context.

“It’s this real internal battle of wanting to know the truth but also feeling that it’s impossible, that what is happening to her is impossible, because she believes she knows that he would never, ever leave her.”