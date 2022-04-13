BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jenna Dewan has been working very steadily in the acting world for the last two decades. Her past work has included the series “The Playboy Club,” “American Horror Story: Asylum” and “Supergirl.” She can currently be seen on the ABC police drama “The Rookie.”

The acting world came after Dewan worked as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Pink and Missy Elliott. Her two worlds collided when she played Nora Clark in the 2006 film “Step Up.”

Dewan is continuing to act but she also has made a return to the world of dance on the new CBS competition series “Come Dance with Me.” She joins Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda as the judges on the family dance competition series that debuts at 8 p.m. April 15 on CBS. The series comes from “NCIS: Los Angeles” stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell.

Along with being a judge, Dewan will also get to show off her own dance skills on the show in what she calls a “special moment” for her. That was just another reason she wanted to be part of the project.

“I couldn’t say no to that opportunity. I still love dancing so much. And, yes, I love acting and I love all the elements of my career that I’m so lucky and grateful to get to do,” Dewan says. “But any moment I get a chance to dance and live my passion in a way, I do.”

Twelve 12 teams will be battling to take home the $100,000 grand prize. Parents – ranging from a preschool teacher to the drummer for Limp Bizkit – have left their day jobs to join their exceptionally talented dance kids to perform dance numbers.

The dance duos will work to master challenging routines with the help of world-renowned choreographers who have collaborated with Bruno Mars, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, BTS and many more.

Dewan was content with the acting work she was landing and never dreamed she would get the chance to return to the dance world.

“I relate so much to these shows and especially ‘Come Dance with Me’ because I was this kid dancer. I was this diehard dancer who was living this life and didn’t have these shows, these opportunities at the time,” Dewan says. “So, for me to be a part of this is so huge because it is that family bond. You get to go and perform with one of your parents, which is naturally a very bonding experience, and then you’re really highlighting dance in ways that we’ve never seen and all different styles of dance.

“For me to see dance put out into the limelight in the way it has been is so rewarding, and I think it’s exactly what the world needs. We need joy. We need to uplift. And it’s an incredible art form that I feel really honored to be a part of showing that respect and bringing that to the world.”

The family element is what makes the series different from other dance competition shows. When LL Cool J and O’Donnell were brainstorming the series, the key to them – as parents themselves – was what a parent would do for their child.

O’Donnell admits dancing takes him out of his comfort zone but he has had his fair share of daddy-daughter dances. LL Cool J felt ridiculous when he had to participate in such a dance request but he was willing to do anything for his child.

LL Cool J says, “People love their families, and most people would make sacrifices for their children and they’re willing to make sacrifices for children. And in this case, it’s actually a fun sacrifice.

“You’re sacrificing a little ego, maybe a little pride, a little whatever. But at the end of the day, this is something that you can do for your child that I think is a positive thing in your child’s life. So, for me, I thought that made sense.”

Contestants won’t be able to slip by with a simple parent-child performance. They will have to deal with all different genres, themes and styles including jazz, hip-hop and ballroom.

Dewan loved getting to be part of the dance world but it came with one downside. As a mother of two, she felt a real connection to all of the parents and their children.

“There’s a protective feeling. There’s an investment that happens when you are on this journey with them,’ Dewan says. “So, when we had to get to the judging and the critiques and what we’re looking for when and we had a really strong checklist so to speak of what we were looking for.

“When it came to that, it was difficult at times, because we are dancers. We have to keep it real. We have to be honest with what we’re seeing. But also our hearts are in it. So that was a fun and unique challenge we had as judges on this show.”