Traveling can be fun but it also can be a lot of work. In the case of Jeff Jenkins, being on the road can also be a very terrifying thing.

“The scariest thing I did was climb a 70‑foot rock cliff. And I’ve never rock‑climbed a day in my life. I have never seen any large person rock climb,” Jenkins says. “So, the moment I got on there, and we’re wearing these shoes, and you only have this little piece of an edge to, like, climb on, I was terrified.”

Jenkins gets to share his terror with a television audience as the host of the new National Geographic channel series “Never Say Never.” The production – scheduled to launch at 10 p.m. July 9 – follows Jenkins as he travels the world testing the limits of his physical abilities. That ranges from his mountain climb to dealing with rafting class 5 rapids.

The series isn’t just about pushing himself physically. During his travels, Jenkins looks to make deep connections with locals and learn not just about the world but also about himself. The first episode has him in New Zealand where he immerses himself in Maori culture while navigating an underground river, playing rugby and braving the whitewater rapids.

Jenkins is an award-winning travel/food blogger, speaker, podcast host and Influencer based out of Austin. He’s recently added travel documentarian to his list of adventures. That’s a major accomplishment for a person who didn’t step foot on a plane until he was 20 years old.

Through his mantra that “life begins where your comfort zone ends,” Jenkins wants to inspire those who look like him to travel without fear and push past their perceived limitations to experience everything the world has to offer.

Relating his stories is what keeps the Florida native going. His travels were born from his desire to blog about traveling but he found that plus-size Black men were not part of that world. That’s when Chubby Diaries was born in 2017.

Since then he has added a podcast, the Chubby Diaries Annual Travel Awards and most recently a campaign to give people in his community financial access to passports.

“I’m a fat black guy. And I’m going to be honest. I’m saying it that way because, growing up, I’ve never seen anybody that looked like me do those adventures. It’s always been a Bear Grylls,” Jenkins says. “It’s always been some fit, typically a white male in this space.

“So to do what I’m doing now and to push myself, it has been, in some ways, terrifying and encouraging all at once, because even the adventures and activities that we did, this was the first time they ever had anybody my size doing something. I really do believe that representation matters. So, when people see themselves represented, they’ll get out there and do the same thing.”

Jenkins has been featured in Forbes, New York Times, Washington Post, Google, Travel Noire, Essence, Lonely Planet, Texas Monthly and Outdoor Retailers. He was recently named one of Travel + Leisure’s 50 Notable People in travel.

Mountain climbing caused him the greatest fears. It was white water kayaking in New Mexico that proved to be the most challenging for him.

“I’m pretty good in a kayak, but I never did it with Class 5 rapids. We were getting to the hardest part of it. I’m just killing it. I spoke too soon because I flipped. My foot got caught in the kayak,” Jenkins says. “So, I was trying to keep myself calm. I was able to get myself out of the kayak. But the moment I turned around and I was out of the kayak, my life vest went up over my face.

“So, I started trying to pull it down, but there was water coming in. Even as I pulled it down, there was more water. So, I’m literally drowning in that moment.”

After the near drowning, Jenkins faced the reality that he had little time to dwell on what had happened. His next challenge was waiting for him.

That experience taught him a lot about life and just continuing to persevere.

“Man, that ‘Never Say Never,’ When they put that as the title, I said ‘Oh, that means I can never say never.’ I think pushing myself out of my comfort zone, that’s the premise of the show,” Jenkins says. “Life begins where your comfort zone ends. I’m daily or constantly challenging myself to make that comfort box smaller and smaller and just trying and experiencing things. So, hopefully, I never get to a point where I’m never saying never.”

New episodes of “Never Say Never” debut on Nat Geo at 10 p.m. every Sunday. The series will also be available on the streaming services of Hulu and Disney+.