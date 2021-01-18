Jared Padalecki goes from ‘Supernatural’ to ‘Walker’

(KGET) — The current trend of reviving old television series – ranging from “S.W.A.T.” to “Saved by the Bell” – continues with the launch of “Walker” on the CW Network. Jared Padalecki makes the leap from his long run in “Supernatural” to taking on the character played by Chuck Norris when the original “Walker, Texas Ranger” ran from 1993-2001.

He’s not certain if he could win a trivia contest about the original show but as a good Texan, Padalecki was well aware of the high-kicking series before the launch of his new series. The one thing he was certain about was that “Walker” was going to be a real change of pace from all the demon-fighting days on “Supernatural.”

Changes that have been made from the original are why Padalecki feels like this is a very different Walker than when Norris wore the badge. That gives him both an original version of the role to play and a way to make sure no one confuses this character with the one he played on “Supernatural.”

“This version of Walker is so crystal clear and different than Sam Winchester that I’d have to try really hard to kind of bleed the two together,” Padalecki says. “It was a lot of work, but it was a seamless change from 15 years on supernatural as Sam Winchester to the next 15 years on Walker as Cordell Walker.”

The version of Texas Ranger Cordell Walker Padalecki will be playing is a widower and father of two. He dealt with the pain of losing his wife by doing undercover work that took him away from his home in Austin, TX, for more than two years. It is not an easy homecoming.

Walker must find a way to reconnect with his son August (Kale Culley) and rebellious teenage daughter Stella (Violet Brinson) while facing complications with other members of his family. At work, Walker’s former colleague, Larry James (Coby Bell), is now his Ranger Captain. And Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history.

After a 15-year run on “Supernatural,” Padalecki could have opted to take a break from acting. Instead, he took the idea of reviving “Walker” to executive producer Anna Fricke (“Wayward Pines”). She was not certain why Padalecki was so eager to get involved with another series but welcomed the idea.

“Jared and I sat down and talked about the character. As you can see, this is a departure from the original show,” Fricke says. “It’s our own version, but Jared and I had this great first initial conversation about the kind of stories we wanted to tell, the kind of character we saw Cordell Walker as, and I think we hit it off.”

It wasn’t his familiarity with “Walker, Texas Ranger” while growing up in San Antonio that sparked Padalecki’s interest in reviving the character. The idea came from a story he read about law enforcement having to deal with immigrants he read a few years ago.

“Our society seemed to want to maybe put some people in cages and separate families, I read a story about a law enforcement agent who couldn’t bring themselves to put a 3-year-old in the cage and take them away from their parents,” Padalecki says. “They said something to the effect of, you know, I have a 3-year-old, I couldn’t bring myself to do that.

“That empathy and that emotion struck me as something, you know, caught between the inevitable rock and a hard place where you’re bound by duty, but you still have moral code and you see people as human beings, not as perpetrators or heroes.”

That sparked discussions about how interesting it would be to create stories of a proud government worker for law enforcement who sees beyond the letter of the law to intent. The way they looked at it is as how law is often considered to be like a coin with a good side and bad side. “Walker” will be built on the idea there is a third side – the edge of the coin – that holds the two sides apart and also keeps them together.

Discussions to launch “Walker” started more than a year ago but were delayed by the quarantine put in place because of the pandemic. That gave them time to work out the logistics of filming the show while keeping everybody healthy and the framework of the stories to be told when filming started.

“We talked about developing a story where we could dance around those topics and those subjects, and try and make people, when the episode is over, think what would I do if I were in the same position? Not like, well, they said to do this and well, they said to do that, but more like, man, I don’t know what I would do,” Padalecki says. “We find ourselves in this world whether we’re law enforcement or we wear makeup for a living.

“We find ourselves in situations where we know what is expected of us, but we also feel like maybe what’s right is just south or north of that.”

“Walker” debuts at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 on the CW Network.