Jared Leto doesn’t just take on an acting role but buries himself deep in the character. Think The Joker from “Suicide Squad” or Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci.” It is a process that requires so many countless hours of work and preparation that it is important he has good reasons to agree to take on a new project.

There actually were two reasons the Academy Award winner (for “Dallas Buyers Club”) agreed to be part of the eight-episode limited Apple TV+ series of “WeCrashed” slated to launch March 18 on the streaming service. He was intrigued by the project from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello that was inspired by Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the couple behind WeWork.

Their company launched as a commercial real estate firm that provided workspace or technology startups and services for other enterprises starting in 2010. After a skyrocket start, the company struggled with government and financial troubles. WeWork grew from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade but in less than a year, its value plummeted.

Leto was intrigued by the idea that this was not going to be a project that vilified people but took a hard look at what he considers to be a much nuanced story. It would provide Leto with a role where he could dig in deep into character.

Leto comes to the project having played fictional characters and some roles based on real people. Having played roles based on real people has given Leto an understanding that he will never know everything there is to know about the character he is playing.

“This is a painting. It’s not a photograph. It’s not a documentary. So it’s impressionistic. When you play a real-life character, I always feel like you have an obligation to do the work, dive deep, do the diligence, and to bring that person to the screen with as much dignity and grace as possible,” Leto says. “So that’s what I did in this scenario. Adam was and is a really verbose person.

“One of his superpowers is his ability to use words, to again wrestle his dreams into reality. I related to that quite a bit. As any artist probably would. Maybe any person would. To create something meaningful and share it with the world is a really beautiful thing.”

Leto’s other reason for agreeing to the production was his co-star, Anne Hathaway.

“The opportunity to work with Annie Hathaway, one of the greatest actors in the history of film, it was easy for me. I was in,” Leto says. “She’s just incredible. When I saw ‘Les Misérables’ (the film that won Hathaway her Oscar), I just was astounded that people worked that hard and sacrificed so much for a film. I mean, it just blew my mind.

“So I was happy to find that there was just a lot to learn from Annie. She was just a terrific partner. We went on this wild journey together. I mean, we’re making a movie about these people because they’re fascinating.”

Hathaway was not familiar with WeWork before being offered the role. She was immediately interested because it would give her a chance to look into the kind of mentality that people have that doesn’t let them see the world that other people see. She also liked the idea that this was a love story and that would give her more areas to play.

Hathaway – like Leto – also had a second reason for agreeing to be part of the project. It seems artistic admiration goes two ways as the clincher for her was when she heard Leto was involved in the project.

Co-creators and co-writers Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg knew from the start that while the rise and epic fall of the company was an interesting story, it was the romance between Adam and Rebekah that always felt like the most fascinating part of the tale.

Focusing on the relationship meant the creative team could take a less definitive approach with the elements regarding the business angles of the story.

Crevello says, “People want black and white answers, but there’s a lot of grey here, and we tried to live in that grey. We feel very confident that we’ve laid out our story and provided enough for you to draw your own conclusions and it’s going to be provocative.

“There will be debate. There aren’t easy answers. These are flawed, fascinating, complex people that there are no easy answers here, but it’s a fascinating debate.”

“WeCrashed” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes. A new episode will be available on the streaming service each Friday after the initial launch.