BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The documentary, “The Ghost of Richard Harris,” set to debut on the streaming service BritBox on May 9, looks at the life of the Oscar-nominated actor, poet and popstar. It not only features the Irish actors’ greatest accomplishments but also his riotous lifestyle.

The documentary reveals how Harris carved out a career through television, stage and film that made him one of the most heralded actors Ireland has ever produced. His long list of professional credits starting in 1958 included “Major Dundee,” “Camelot,” “A Man Called Horse,” “Unforgiven” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

His acting and singing careers existed under the dark shadow of his reputation for drinking and being a hell raiser. It has been more than 20 years since Harris died. By being part of the documentary, BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris, one of the actor’s three sons, had to face memories both good and bad.

“It’s weird looking at pictures of yourself that you don’t remember,” Harris says. “It’s weird looking at your parents when they are so young and you don’t really appreciate how young they were when they were trying to do what they were doing.”

He was not alone on his trek down the path of nostalgia as Jared Harris was joined in the documentary directed by Adrian Sibley by his brothers – actor Jamie Harris (“West Side Story”) and director Damian Harris (“Brave the Dark”). Other contributors include: Russell Crowe, Vanessa Redgrave, Dick Cavett, Jimmy Webb, Jim Sheridan, Stephen Rea, Phil Coulter, Noel Pearson, Malachy McCourt, Sandy Lieberson, Lelia Doolan and Elizabeth Harris.

Each time Jared Harris has watched the documentary, different elements affect him. Part of that comes from the fact the documentary pulls no punches. It gives as much attention to the dark side of Richard Harris as it does to his accomplishments.

The deal that the brothers made with Sibley was that the documentary had to tell the truth.

“It wasn’t that there were some terrible secrets to reveal but we were going to be honest in our responses to the interviews. We did interviews that were five hours long and maybe Adrian used 10 minutes,” Jared Harris says. “Our deal was that we would answer his questions honestly.

“We would be honest and he would be respectful. He would not take the tabloid route. And as long as he did that, we were going to be fine with it.”

The only small qualm Jared Harris has with the documentary is that it doesn’t fully show how funny his father could be. While the documentary rightly looks at the kind of volcanic temper Richard Harris could have, there was also a side to him that made him the most likable of party guests.

Jared Harris points out that if a person constantly has a moment where their temper takes over, they are usually avoided by most people. It was the opposite with his father because everyone wanted to be near him. People loved Richard Harris so much his sons had to learn how to share him with the adoring public.

“He had a great mind. I would say that is the thing I miss the most every time I see it,” Jared Harris says. “When you are listening to recordings, I miss dad’s mind.”

Just like his father, Jared Harris became an actor. His credits include “Mad Men,” “Chernobyl,” “The Crown” and “Morbius.” He had already established himself as a professional actor before his father died.

At the beginning of his career, Jared Harris knew that his father would be a beacon he could follow into the acting world. He also knew that the family connection could also be problematic.

“I obviously learned a lot by watching him,” Jared Harris says. “At the same time – more so in England – there was this resistance to the idea of contemplating the hiring of the son of or the daughter of. It was terribly unimaginative of you to pick the same career.

“Of course, you would never be as good as them. You were going to be embarrassing to them. It never occurred to them that they would pass businesses that would say ‘Wilson and Son.’ It happens in every walk of life.”

Jared Harris found it much easier in the United States. He discovered the thinking was less about nepotism and more about the possibility that the offspring could be just as talented as the parent.

And his talented father is the subject of this new documentary available through the streaming servce.

